In 2005 the Sun Prairie baseball team capped off a perfect season winning the WIAA Division 1 state championship. The Cardinals went 26-0 following wins over Burlington (14-4), Madison Memorial (7-2) and Eau Claire North (11-7). Kevyn Feiner, named the Wisconsin State Player of the Year, batted .636 and pitched six innings, while Garrett Granitz earned two pitching victories as Sun Prairie captured its first state championship since 1997 and fourth in program history. Sun Prairie would go on to win state championships in 2006 and 2012-14 for a state-record eight titles. Below is the June 23, 2005 front page of The Star.

