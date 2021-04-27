SHEBOYGAN — The Sun Prairie boys golf team began its 2021 season playing in the two-day Sheboygan North Invitational, held at Black Wolf Run’s Meadow Valley Course Thursday and Friday.
The Cardinals finished 24th among 35 teams with a two-day total of 760. Sun Prairie shot a 382 on Thursday and improved Friday with a round of 378.
Leading the way was Tyler Schick. Schick shot 85 Thursday and 83 Friday for a score of 168.
Following Schick were Alex Oehrlein (98-98=196), Jacob Hollfelder (96-102=192) and Jordan Draws (97-101=198).
Up Next
Sun Prairie will play in the Janesville Triangular Wednesday. Joining the Cardinals and host Janesville Craig will be Verona in a 2 p.m. start at Glen Erin Golf Course.
SHEBOYGAN NORTH INVITATIONAL
Black Wolf Run-Meadow Valley Course (par 72)
Team scores: Kettle Moraine 610, Middleton 618, Mequon Homestead 625, Milwaukee Marquette 661, Waunakee 664, De Pere 664, Sheboygan North 667, Madison Edgewood 669, Wauwatosa East 673, Green Bay Notre Dame 680, Germantown 681, Slinger 686, Menomonee Falls 691, Lake Geneva Badger 697, Mukwonago 699, Sussex Hamilton 701, Plymouth 734, Kaukauna 735, Rice Lake 742, Neenah 756, Sun Prairie 760, Hartford 766, Stevens Point 775, Fond du Lac 782, Sheboygan South 795, Green Bay Preble 797, West Bend East 806, Waukesha South 821, West Bend West 828, Glendale Nicolet 834, Manitowoc Lincoln 847, Kewaskum 989.
