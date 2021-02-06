WAUKESHA
State Champions!
For the first time in program history the Sun Prairie boys swim team stood head and shoulders above the competition, winning the strange-but-true 2021 WIAA Division 1 State Championship.
When all was said and done, the Cardinals’ 232.5 points outdistanced Greenfield Co-op’s 211 and the remainder of the field at Waukesha South High School Natatorium Saturday.
“It feels incredible,” said Sun Prairie head coach Joel Coyne. “I’m at a loss for words. I have such a sense of pride and admiration for this team for what they’ve been able to accomplish and overcome; we had a goal and pushed through all that.”
The WIAA State Meet was just the third true competition of the season for Sun Prairie, which wasn’t allowed in-game competition until Jan. 23.
Ben Wiegand led the way once again. The senior was responsible for 111 points with a pair of firsts and two runner-up finishes. And like his head coach, Wiegand was at a loss for words trying to explain the incredible day for Sun Prairie athletics.
“I’m extremely proud of this group of guys. My freshman year and even my sophomore year, we never thought this was possible. So to be standing here right now, it’s almost surreal.”
Wiegand, who last season became Sun Prairie’s first-ever state champion in boys swimming, took first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 44.08 seconds. It came after one of the more shocking races of the day.
Favored to repeat as state champion in the 50 freestyle, Wiegand bettered his own state record with a :19.92 finish. However, when he looked up at the scoreboard he was in second place as Greenfield Co-op Emilio Perez won in a record-shattering time of :19.81.
“It was bittersweet. I’ve been stuck at 20 (seconds) for a while and I think any other time I would have been ecstatic; I was still excited about the time and I think it was cool we both went under 20.
Wiegand rebounded in a big way, teaming up with junior Ethan Braatz and seniors Avery Lodahl and J.P. Anhalt to win the 200 freestyle relay in a state-record shattering time of 1:22.61.
Sun Prairie and Wiegand’s night was complete as he teamed with Braatz, senior James Werwie and Anhalt to finish second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:06.39) giving the Cardinals enough points to win the state championship.
“The swimming community in Sun Prairie has been growing and getting stronger and stronger. There were a lot of coaches and a lot of efforts that went into this. To have our first state championship in our sport means a lot,” said Coyne.
