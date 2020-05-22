Prairie Athletic Club (PAC) sand volleyball leagues will be starting up the week of June 15.
Registration is available on the volleyball page of the PAC website https://www.prairieathletic.com/Programs-Classes/Adult-Programs/Adult-Sports/Sand-Indoor-Volleyball with a deadline of June 5. You do not have to be a PAC member to play sand volleyball at the PAC, and there is no extra charge for non-members.
Leagues are offered Sunday through Thursday nights. Co-ed 6s leagues range from recreational to intermediate high. Also offered is a Co-ed 4s power league on Wednesday nights and a Women’s 4s intermediate high league on Monday nights.
Unlike other facilities we are able to adjust our net height so it can be set at women’s height.
Team fees are reduced for Sunday and Monday night leagues.
The Tiki Bar will be open during league play, enforcing social distancing.
Please contact Paul Krueger at p.krueger@prairieathletic.com or (608) 834-2630 for further information.
