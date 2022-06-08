The Sun Prairie softball team has been fueled by the proposition of returning to the state finals all season long. In 2021, the Cardinals fell to Kaukauna 1-0 in the state championship game to finish as state runners-up. Now, Sun Prairie is returning to UW-Madison's Goodman Diamond for another shot at a state title.
How they got here
The Cardinals have been flawless this season, posting a 25-0 record thus far. Naturally, the undefeated regular season meant for a Big Eight championship as well. Head coach Jamie Olson was named the Big Eight's coach of the year for the second time as leader of the Cardinals and nine players were named to varying levels of all-conference teams.
Sun Prairie, named the No. 1 seed, absolutely romped its way through Sectional 3 of Division 1. After a first-round bye, the Cardinals pushed past No. 8 Baraboo 9-6 to claim a regional title.
Next up was a familiar face in No. 5 seed Madison Memorial in the sectional semifinals. The Spartans couldn't exact revenge as the Cardinals won 10-0 in six innings. The same fate awaited No. 2 seed Monona Grove in the sectional championship. Sun Prairie again won 10-0 in six innings, proving its dominance and punching a ticket to the state finals.
Who's first?
Sun Prairie was named the No. 2 seed of the eight teams that qualified for the state finals. While the seeding was pleasant, the opening time slot was not. The Cardinals will participate in game one of session one, which takes place at 8 am on Thursday, June 9 at UW-Madison's Goodman Diamond.
There, Sun Prairie will meet No. 7 seed Milton. The Red Hawks posted a 15-8 record in the regular season, including a 10-5 mark in the Badger East conference to finish 4th in the standings.
Milton's solid regular season earned it a No. 3 seed in Sectional 5 of Division 1. The Red Hawks started the tournament off with a 16-0 dismantling of No. 14 seed La Follette, followed by a tight 2-0 win over No. 6 seed Elkhorn to claim a regional title.
Things got no easier for Milton as it narrowly escaped No. 2 seed Kettle Moraine in the sectional semifinal. No. 1 seed Burlington proved to be a tough out as well in the sectional final. The game needed an extra inning, but the Red Hawks emerged victorious in a 1-0 final.
Perhaps the best common opponent to point to between Sun Prairie and Milton is Monona Grove, Milton's conference rival and the team that Sun Prairie beat in six innings to claim a sectional crown. The Silver Eagles won both meetings with the Red Hawks this year, 3-1 in the first and 7-2 in the second.
Milton also had a shootout 11-9 loss to Janesville Craig this season. The same cannot be said for when the Cougars met the Cardinals this season. Sun Prairie won the first matchup with Craig 16-1 and the second 12-0.
Who's next?
A win over Milton on Thursday would propel Sun Prairie to the state semifinals on Friday, June 10. Matchups for the semifinal round will depend on the seeding of the teams that advance.
Other teams in contention for the Division 1 state title include, No. 1 seed Kaukauna, No. 3 seed Oak Creek, No. 4 seed Cedarburg, No. 5 seed Superior, No. 6 seed Hamilton, and No. 8 seed Oshkosh West.
A win on Friday in the semifinals would put Sun Prairie into the Division 1 state final on Saturday, June 11. The game would be slated to begin at approximately 6:30 pm as the last game of the day.