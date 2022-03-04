The Sun Prairie boys basketball team entered the WIAA state tournament on a 3-game losing streak. The streak was kickstarted with a 64-56 loss to Madison Memorial on Feb. 15. Those same Spartans, now the No. 11 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 1, paid a visit to the No. 6 seed Cardinals with the season on the line. This time around, Sun Prairie put together perhaps its best first half of the season and held off a late comeback attempt to secure a 76-63 win and advance to the regional final.
"We had a good week of prep," Sun Prairie senior guard Ben Olson said. "We really studied Memorial. We were ready today. I think that really propelled us forward."
That preparation seemed to have the greatest influence on Olson specifically in the early goings. He kicked the game off with a 3-pointer and the Cardinals' offensive onslaught was on. In a flash, junior guard Darius Chestnut and senior guard Ethan Metz buried triples of their own as the Cardinals leaped out to a 13-2 lead.
Ben Olson IMMEDIATELY knocks down a 3-pointer to get us started! pic.twitter.com/ygWcfAzF1M— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) March 5, 2022
The fireworks were far from over. As the shooting cooled off, Olson made it a habit of getting to the rack. His driving ability has led to buckets all season, and Friday night was no different. He quickly eclipsed double digits as Sun Prairie's score continued to grow. Unfortunately, the Spartans were keeping pace.
In the second meeting of the season between these two teams, Sun Prairie got torched by Memorial's 6'7" sophomore forward, Sam Mickelson. Mickelson poured in 20 to beat the Cardinals, so it was apparent they were focused on not letting that happen again. Sun Prairie's defenders were quick to pinch in, which left Memorial's shooters with too much room.
The Spartans nailed three consecutive 3-pointers to stay alive as Sun Prairie continued to score. Undaunted, the Cardinals kept pushing. Sun Prairie got a nice boost at the end of the first half as senior forward Addison Ostrenga put a layup in and Metz turned a steal at halfcourt into a bucket as the Cardinals took a 37-26 lead into halftime.
"The guys came out with great energy," Sun Prairie head coach Jeff Boos said. "When you're knocking down shots like that, it just makes a difference. That helps us. Plus, increasing the lead right at the end of the half was huge for us. It was a huge piece of keeping us in balance."
Olson already had 17 points. Sun Prairie's defense, particularly Ostrenga, held Mickelson to just six.
In the second half, Sun Prairie showed no signs of slowing down. Chestnut came out blazing, knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers. Metz got in on the fun as well, burying a triple as well. The offense was flowing so well thanks to junior guard Jonathan Weah. With Memorial turning up the defensive intensity, Weah never lost confidence and used his court vision to consistently make the best play for his team.
"I always try to look for my teammates," Weah said. "I feel like my coaches have trained me to do that fairly well. I have to thank coach Boos for putting me through the work everyday in practice to get me to do the things I do on the court. But, me personally, the first thing I'm doing with the ball is looking for a teammate."
Great pass by Weah to whip it out to Chestnut, who knocks down the triple! pic.twitter.com/D3aBJ1FPlY— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) March 5, 2022
The points were piling up in a hurry for Sun Prairie. Metz spent a long stretch at the free throw line after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt and shooting technical shots after Memorial's head coach ran the officials' patience too thin. He hit all five as Sun Prairie climbed to a 57-34 lead.
Once that fifth free throw fell, however, something changed in Memorial. Seemingly out of nowhere, the Spartans had all the energy in the world despite playing hard in their patented 2-3 match defense all game. Memorial turned the dial up to 10, and Sun Prairie felt the pressure.
Turnovers started to pile up for the Cardinals as the Spartans started to eat into the deficit. Memorial was flying to the ball and put relentless pressure on ballhandlers. This forced Sun Prairie to throw some dangerous passes, which Memorial gladly took and converted into points on the other end.
"When they got a little aggressive, we got a little passive in our attack," Boos said. "We would over-dribble and try to do too much with our passes."
The game got the closest it had been in awhile as a pair of free throws cut Sun Prairie's lead to 60-50 with 4:49 to play. Sun Prairie was coming out of a timeout and had a plan to implement. Luckily for the Cardinals, another secret weapon had been working all game.
The crowd was absolutely electric Friday night. The student section was as full as it had been all season and they were obviously getting into Memorial's head. The occasional slip up resulted in hounding from the Sun Prairie crowd, which turned to frustration. These frustrations expressed themselves in the form of fouls as Memorial put Sun Prairie in the bonus quickly in the second half. Those trips to the free throw line would be what saved the Cardinals.
Sun Prairie was the model of consistency down the stretch, hitting five of six free throw attempts as it stamped out the comeback. It also didn't hurt that Ostrenga saved his best for last, dropping in a huge bucket to swing momentum and ripping down an offensive rebound to score an and-1.
Memorial's battle was valiant, but the Cardinals executed as they needed to down the stretch to preserve a 13-point lead and advance to the next round.
Olson led all scorers with 21, followed by Chestnut and Metz with 17 each. Ostrenga also contributed 13.
With the win, Sun Prairie advances to face the No. 14 seed, Brookfield East, in the regional final. Also nicknamed the Spartans, they got to this point by upsetting No. 3 seed Waunakee, 75-63, on Friday. The game will take place at Sun Prairie High School on Saturday, Mar. 5 at 7 pm.
BBB: SUN PRAIRIE 76, MEMORIAL 63
|SUN PRAIRIE
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|10
|E. Metz
|2
|2
|7-7
|17
|11
|J. Weah
|1
|0
|1-4
|3
|14
|B. Olson
|7
|1
|4-4
|21
|23
|D. Chestnut
|4
|3
|0-0
|17
|42
|A. Ostrenga
|4
|5-8
|13
|44
|E. Ackley
|1
|0
|3-4
|5
|TOTALS
|-
|19
|6
|20-27
|76
|MEMORIAL
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|2
|B. Blue
|4
|2
|0-0
|14
|5
|I. Wischhoff
|2
|2
|2-4
|12
|14
|T. Schmitt
|1
|1
|0-0
|5
|15
|T. Kerkhoff
|0
|0
|3-3
|3
|30
|AJ Brummel
|3
|3
|1-4
|16
|34
|S. Mickelson
|6
|0
|1-1
|13
|TOTALS
|-
|16
|8
|7-13
|63