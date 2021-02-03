BEAVER DAM
With only one meet under their belt prior to the postseason it was hard for Sun Prairie head coach Jim Nelson to get a good feel for how his team would stack up in the WIAA Division 1 Beaver Dam Regional on Saturday.
The Cardinals were able to move four wrestlers through to sectional — Christopher Anderson (106), Parker Olson (113), Dylan Muehlenberg (120) and Ryan Rivest (138).
Anderson, Olson and Muehlenberg are just freshmen.
“We knew our freshmen class was good,” said SP head coach Jim Nelson. “We’re very happy to have them join our program this year.”
Anderson won by technical fall (19-2) over Beaver Dam Wayland Academy’s Eduardo Tostado in the 106-pound regional championship match. Anderson earned a trip to the finals following an 8-4 decision over Stoughton’s Rose Ann Marshall.
“He was seeded No. 2 and knocked off the No. 12 kid in the state (Marshall) which was a big win for him; he looked really good in neutral in that match where he scored some points, and also scored a nearfall on her,” said Nelson.
Olson had to win a wrestleback to earn the second position. After pinning BDWA’s Anastasia Putz-Huettner in 1 minute, Olson dropped a 7-2 decision to Stoughton’s Cole Sarbacker in the 113 title match. But in his second-place match, Olson pinned DeForest’s Lucas Evans in 2:43 to reach his first sectional.
“He had a big wrestleback against a kid that he wrestled many times,” referenced Nelson of Olson’s win over Evans. “Parker’s been very impressive with what he’s been doing, he just keeps getting better and he’s fun to watch.”
A third Sun Prairie freshman, Muehlenberg, at 120. Muehlenberg pinned Oregon’s Ramiro Ramos in 3:40 to reach the championship bout, but was pinned in 1:38 by Stoughton’s Chance Suddeth. Muehlenberg moved on as he would have faced Ramos, who he already defeated earlier in the day.
“Dyland has been wrestling youth for many years, so it was great to see all that hard work he put in pay off,” said Nelson. “In the semifinals he got taken down, but then he got that reversal and got the pin.”
Rivest is headed to the sectionals for the first time in his career. The senior withstood DeForest’s Jacob Larson earning a 5-4 decision in his quarterfinal match, but then was dealt a 7-0 decision by Oregon’s Brandon Liddle. That moved the senior in to the consolation bracket where he earned a 12-0 major decision over BDWA’s Ren Nickel, before punching his sectional ticket with a 3-1 decision over Monona Grove/McFarland’s Evan Rettkowski.
“What a day for him,” said Nelson. “He had a tough match to begin the day and was able to ride that out and get the win over Larson in that first match. He did a great job winning that wrestleback against Rettkowski who is a very successful wrestler.
“He’s been putting in that work his entire career and it’s nice to see that has paid off for him.”
Freshman Braeden Gunderson just missed advancing to sectionals placing third at 145. Gunderson pinned Beaver Dam’s Brayan De La Cruz in 1:32 in the quarterfinals and earned a 10-6 decision over DeForest’s Tucker Schmidt. However, he was eliminated from the second-place match after losing earlier in the day to Portage’s Seth Williams.
Up NextAnderson, Olson, Muehlenberg and Rivest will participate in the Division 1 Mukwonago Sectional on Saturday. Wrestling begins at 10 a.m.
The top two finishers in each weight class advance to the 2021 WIAA Division 1 State Individual Wrestling Tournament Feb. 13 in Kaukauna.
WIAA DIVISION 1
BEAVER DAM REGIONAL
Team scores: Stoughton 281, Beaver Dam 139, DeForest 134, Oregon 130, Sun Prairie 128.5, Monona Grove/McFarland 112, Portage 62.5.
Sun Prairie Sectional qualifiers: Christopher Anderson (106); Parker Olson (113); Dylan Muehlenberg (120); Ryan Rivest (138).
