With the winter athletics season rapidly approaching, the time has come again for the annual Sun Prairie boys basketball water softener salt fundraiser and donation drive. This collection of funds pays for meals after away games and other vital necessities for the program. Here's how to contribute:
Ordering salt
- The water softener salt is brought to your door by members of the team
- $4.00 of every bag sold goes to Sun Prairie boys basketball
- Bags cost $10.00 each. The minimum order is five bags. Orders that surpass ten bags get a free bag.
- Order deadline is Nov. 19, 2021.
- Deliveries will be made on Sunday, November 28th between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Contact spbackcourtclub@gmail.com for forms for salt or for monetary donations.