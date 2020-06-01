JAKE WILLIAMS
Favorite sports moment: Hitting two home runs in the same game against Verona.
Favorite subject: Marketing.
GPA: 3.8
Post High School Plans: Play baseball for Ripon College. Major in Physical Education and minors in health, coaching, and strength and conditioning.
Song you’re listening to right now: Piece by Piece by Slayer.
Favorite Place to eat: Players Sports Bar.
I like competing against: Verona.
Motto/saying: Never give up.
