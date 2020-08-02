LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — Like most college athletes, heck like all athletes, Claire Chaussee’s athletic future is in a grey area.
The former Sun Prairie star is entering her junior season with the University of Louisville women’s volleyball team, and while some sports, like Major League Baseball and the NBA, are back in action, college athletics are pondering what to do as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the entire world.
“We’re training and lifting like we’re going to have a season,” said Chaussee, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter. “Hopefully we do.”
Chaussee was one of the most decorated players in Cardinals volleyball history. The 2018 graduate was named to the All-Big Eight Conference first team all four years and twice was named Player of the Year, in 2016 and 2017. She was also a four-time Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association All-State selection, including first-team honors her junior and senior years.
She finished her career with nearly 2,000 kills, a program record that may never be approached.
“Claire was a dynamic, and still is a dynamic player,” said Sun Prairie volleyball head coach TJ Rantala, who coached Chaussee all four years of high school. “She stood out at Sun Prairie all four of her years and achieved so many things, reached so many goals that she set, and made an impact not only in the Big Eight but in the state of Wisconsin that people recognized. She’s one of those special players that comes along only once in a while.”
Chaussee is currently majoring in sports administration with a minor in communications, but at the same time is preparing for another big season with the Cardinals women’s volleyball program.
Just prior to the coronavirus outbreak becoming a pandemic, Chaussee left the UL campus in February and spent four months in Sun Prairie. But in the meantime, she stayed in touch with her U of L coaches and teammates.
“While we were at home they gave us (training) lists, like body weight lifts, so we wouldn’t miss anything lift-wise — we were still getting strong doing what we were supposed to — but it was still nice to be with my family,” said Chaussee.
She returned to Louisville at the beginning of June.
“We had to spend two weeks with only the people we lived with, and after that we got to go back on campus and were tested (for COVID-19) and we were all negative,” Chaussee said.
Having to wear a mask hasn’t been exactly commonplace for Chaussee.
“It’s weird because we have to put it on right before we leave the arena, but it’s something that’s hard to remember,” she admitted.
After the two weeks of in-house quarantine, Chaussee and her teammates were allowed into their volleyball facility, L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.
“We could only play with our position groups and no more than four of us at a time, and we couldn’t share volleyballs and we had to wear a mask while walking into the arena,” said Chaussee.
It has not yet been decided on whether or not the University of Louisville will be teaching in-person or virtually, but Chaussee did already have to shuffle around her class schedule as some professors have chosen to work off campus.
“I had to switch half of my classes to either on-line or a different class because it wasn’t being offered in the fall,” she said.
Initially all Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) sports starting dates were pushed back to Sept. 1, and with that canceled preseason tournaments in Arizona and Nebraska. Also canceled was Louisville’s own home tournament in the first weekend in September, due to the Kentucky Derby being rescheduled for Sept. 5 at Churchill Downs, located less than a mile away from the UL campus.
The 2019 season was historic for Louisville volleyball, and Chaussee played a key role in arguably the biggest win ever for the program.
Facing one of the favorites to win a national title, No. 2 ranked Texas, in the NCAA Division 1 Women’s Volleyball Championship, the unranked Cardinals pulled off a 3-2 upset to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history.
“For the coaches included I don’t think any of them had ever been that far in their coaching careers, it was just like a high for everybody,” said Chaussee, who had eight kills and eight digs against the Longhorns. “We knew we could do big things, but no one believed Louisville could beat Texas and reach the Elite Eight. We were all shocked, not in that we beat Texas, but in that Louisville had never been this far before.
“Making it past the first weekend and then the second weekend, we all believed we could even go to the Final Four; I think we just really surprised ourselves,” she added.
Rantala watched from her living room while seeing her protegé play in the NCAA tournament.
“Boy that was fun,” she said. “Just watching her on TV and seeing that girl out there, she got her shot and then seeing the success Louisville had was just outstanding; that Texas match was one of the better volleyball matches I’ve ever watched.”
And admittedly, Rantala was doing some coaching from her couch.
“I’m still critiquing her, but she would probably expect that, too,” Rantala said.
Minnesota would end Louisville’s run to the Final Four with a 3-0 win regional finals.
Chaussee finished her sophomore season with 253 kills and 705 total attacks. She had 89 kills and 27 digs as a freshman.
“It’s so exciting seeing everything she’s achieving,” added Rantala.
Twelve players return from last year’s Elite Eight team, including Chaussee along with three All-ACC players, opposite-side hitter Aiko Jones and middle blockers Anna Stevenson and Amaya Tillman.
“Our chemistry is so good on our team we know that we can go far,” said Chaussee. “Knowing now that we can go to the Elite Eight, this year we’re all striving to do that again and win an ACC championship.”
“It would be very upsetting if we don’t have a (fall) season,” Chaussee admitted. “We all know that if we do have to go into the spring, that’s a couple of extra months to get better chemistry with our freshmen; even if it is six months later, all the practicing will only make us better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.