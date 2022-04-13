The Sun Prairie girls lacrosse team is still working on increasing numbers and indoctrinating new players into the sport. The Cardinals took their time hitting the turf for the first time this season, waiting until Tuesday, April 12 to give themselves ample time to prepare. Still, Sun Prairie had to kick off the 2022 season with a difficult Badgerland conference opponent in Waunakee. The Warriors claimed a 13-2 home victory.
Sun Prairie senior goalie Katie Renk was named the player of the game thanks to her 24 saves. She did everything in her power to slow down what proved to be a very potent Waunakee scoring attack.
The Warriors came out firing, scoring two goals in the first two minutes to establish a lead they would never relinquish.
Meg Cumming made things interesting shortly after, though, lacing a goal to cut the Waunakee lead to 2-1. But, the Warriors were aggressive on defense and had a knack for popping the ball out. This increase in turnovers led to a flurry of goals. By the time the halftime buzzer sounded, the Warriors were ahead 10-1.
To Sun Prairie's credit, the defense regrouped nicely. The Cardinals' defense only allowed three goals for the entirety of the second half. They even got on the board again as freshman Gia Thompson impressed by slicing and dicing through the Waunakee defense to net her first career goal.
While Waunakee walked away with a convincing 13-2 win, Sun Prairie head coach Patrick Anderson has faith that the roster will improve, and quickly.
"Over half of my 22 players have never seen the field before," Anderson said. "We can do things in practice but it takes a game like last night to really open their eyes to the type of play they should expect the rest of the season."
Anderson and his Cardinals will have the benefit of playing at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium for the next three contests as they work to improve. Sun Prairie will host Central on Wednesday, April 20, Brookfield Academy on Monday, April 25, and Hudson on Friday, April 29.