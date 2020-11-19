The Milwaukee Bucks selected guard R.J. Hampton with the 24th overall pick in Wednesday’s NBA draft, though they didn’t keep him for very long.
The Bucks were expected to send the 24th selection to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a package of picks included in a deal to acquire veteran guard Jrue Holiday
Denver then orchestrated a deal — it’s still being finalized — to acquire Hampton from New Orleans for a future protected first-round pick.
The Bucks then selected Louisville forward Jordan Nwora with the 45th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Nwora was a consensus Third Team All-American and First Team All-ACC selection last season as a junior after averaging 18.0 points (2nd in ACC), 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 40.2% from three. The 6-7, 225-pound forward was also the runner up for ACC Player of the Year last season, a top-five finalist for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award and a top-15 finalist for the Wooden Award.
In three seasons with Louisville, Nwora appeared in 93 games and held career averages of 13.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game. He was a career 44.5% shooter from the field and ranks seventh in Louisville history in career three-point field goal percentage at 39.4%. Nwora was also named the 2018-19 ACC Most Improved Player after posting averages of 17.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists as a sophomore.
Milwaukee also acquired Sam Merrill, a 6-5 guard from Utah State and the final player selected. Merrill led the Aggies with 19.7 points on 46.1% shooting as a senior last season.
