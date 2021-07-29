Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin is seeking coaches in a number of communities to ensure that girls will have an opportunity to participate in their empowerment program this season. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in 3rd through 8th grade to be joyful, healthy and confident.
The eight-week program teaches critical life skills, encourages personal development and fosters team building and community service. Volunteer coaches utilize a psychology-based curriculum to engage small teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons. This fall, Girls on the Run will be offered at over 50 sites throughout the 8-county South Central Wisconsin territory. Coaches are still needed to support the teams in Cottage Grove, Madison, McFarland, Middleton, Oregon, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Verona and Waunakee.
After her first season with Girls on the Run this spring, coach Sylvie Isaac shared, “being a part of Girls on the Run was just as inspiring for me as it was for the kids. I’ll never forget the joy I felt as the kids became a team and began to discover their limitless potential. I left every practice looking forward to the next one.”
Volunteer coaches facilitate lessons to small teams of girls during practices held twice weekly after-school for 90 minutes. The program culminates with the girls creating and executing a community impact project and completing a celebratory 5K (3.1 mile) run. This season, practices will begin during the week of September 13th and the Girls on the Run 5K will be held on Saturday, November 6th in Waunakee, Wisconsin.
Coaches can be of any gender identity and they can be parents, school staff, or community members. Coaches do not need to be athletes or “runners” – they just need to be 18 and have a passion for motivating and empowering girls to realize their limitless potential. Applicants must complete a background check and on-line and in-person training sessions. Coach registration is now open. For more information or to sign-up to coach visit www.girlsontherunscwi.org/coach.
About Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin: Girls on the Run SCWI is a 501©(3) non-profit organization offering positive youth development programming in Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Rock, and Sauk Counties. Girls on the Run SCWI is an independent council of Girls on the Run International, which includes more than 200 councils in the U.S. and Canada.
Girls on the Run inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running. Trained volunteer coaches lead small teams through the research-based lessons which include dynamic discussions, activities and running games. Girls in 3rd-5th grade develop essential skills to help them prepare for adolescence and establish a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness.
Since 2005, over 15,000 girls at over 100 program sites throughout South Central WI have benefited from Girls on the Run.
For more information about Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin, visit: https://www.girlsontherunscwi.org/