The Sun Prairie boys tennis team is riding high after a stellar week of Big Eight conference duals. After thumping Madison East 7-0 on Tuesday, April 19, the Cardinals put on another strong display on Thursday, April 21 with a 6-1 victory over Janesville Craig.
The Cardinals went undefeated in singles. No. 1 singles sophomore Nikko Vilwock impressed against Craig’s Nolan Sullivan, winning 6-0, 6-1. Noah Berg kept Sun Prairie’s winning ways up in the No. 2 singles, winning 6-2, 6-3. Senior Owen Parker returned to his usual role in No. 3 singles and put on a show, beating Craig’s Alex Currie 7-5, 6-0. Mandeep Srirameneni finished off the singles sweep for the Cardinals in the No. 4 singles, beating Craig’s Nick Attoe 6-1, 6-3.
Sun Prairie’s No. 1 doubles duo of senior Jacob Baldwin and Kyle Helmenstine was back on the court together and looked strong. They topped Craig’s pair of Austin Kahl and Jacob Kranz 6-0, 6-1. Christian Evenson and Ethan Triebel kept the wins coming in the No. 2 doubles. They defeated Craig’s duo of Aidan and Nolan Schoof 6-3, 6-3.
Craig’s sole win on the day came in the No. 3 singles, where Prabhav and Pallav Karri fell to Craig’s David Ruelas and Mitchell Bauer, 6-1, 6-2.
With the 6-1 team victory, Sun Prairie moves to 2-1 record in Big Eight duals this season.
On Saturday, April 23, Sun Prairie took a brief break from conference play to participate in a multi-site invitational hosted by Madison Memorial. The day proved to be a solid challenge as the Cardinals won their matchup with Badger, 4-3, but fell to Homestead, 5-2 and Oshkosh West, 5-2.
Sun Prairie’s No. 1 doubles squad of Helmenstine and Baldwin stole the show in the Cardinals’ lone team victory of the day over Badger. The duo came to play against Badger’s pair of Nate Buntrock and Marco Alberts, winning 6-0, 6-0. The No. 2 duos pairing of Evenson and Triebel came through with a dub as well, claiming a 7-5, 6-1 win over Badger’s Jonny Kung and Rex Chapman.
In the singles side of things, Vilwock earned the Cardinals a point in the No. 1 slot with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Evan Bernales. Sun Prairie’s final point of the matchup came by way of Parker in No. 3 singles, taking down Badger’s Shane Kagy 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Vilwock was reliable for points all day as he won all three of his matchups. He had to grind for a gutsy win over Oshkosh West’s Jacob Stinski, winning 6-3, 4-6, 10-3. Things got no easier against Homestead’s Ryan Contardi, but Vilwock still prevailed. He cobbled together a 3-6, 6-3, 10-3 comeback win to remain perfect on the day.
Baldwin and Helmenstine provided Sun Prairie’s other point in the 5-2 loss to Oshkosh West. They toppled West’s No. 1 singles pair of Patrick Gannon and Anders Larson 6-1, 6-0.
Sun Prairie’s second point in its 5-2 loss to Homestead came by way of Parker in the No. 3 singles. He battled past Abtin Shooshtarizadeh 7-5, 7-5.
The Cardinals will hope to keep their string of strong conference showings going this week as three Big Eight opponents are on the schedule. Sun Prairie will travel to Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, April 26 before welcoming Middleton in for a home match on Wednesday, April 27. The final conference match of the week come on Thursday, April 28 at Janesville Parker. To wrap the week up, Sun Prairie will travel to Eau Claire Memorial High School for an invitational on Friday, April 29.