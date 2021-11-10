Sun Prairie belongs to the Large-4 region in the WIAA. Receiving All-Region in this talent-rich portion of the state is no easy task. Yet, Sun Prairie's football team was so dominant this season that the players could not be ignored. Eight Sun Prairie football players were recognized with All-Region honors this season. Let's see who made the cut:
OFFENSE-
Evan Malcore, senior, offensive line
This kind of recognition is nothing new for the 6'7", 270 lbs. left tackle. Malcore was named All-Conference, All-Region, and All-State last season. The Northern Illinois commit has been huge for the Cardinals all season, clearing holes for the running game and keeping quarterback Jerry Kaminski clean on his blindside.
Jerry Kaminski, junior, quarterback
Kaminski has not disappointed in his first full season at the helm for the Cardinals. In 12 games, he's completed 62% of his passes for 2,188 yards and 28 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He's also been effective on the ground, carrying for 307 yards this season and six touchdowns.
Cortez LeGrant, junior, running back
Up until just after midseason, LeGrant was splitting carries with fellow junior running back Kolton Walters. When Walters was hobbled by an injury, Sun Prairie head coach Brian Kaminski trusted LeGrant with a bigger workload. It paid off tremendously. He's rushed for over 100 yards in five consecutive games as the Cardinals continue their push through the playoffs.
Davis Hamilton, senior, tight end
A North Dakota State baseball commit, Hamilton has shown he's one of the area's best overall athletes. He has been Kaminski's favorite target this season, hauling in 37 catches for 588 yards and eight scores.
DEFENSE-
Jayallen Dayne, junior, defensive line
Dayne has been excellent as the nose tackle in Sun Prairie defensive coordinator Tim Bass's 3-front defense. His terrifying combination of speed and strength is often too much for opposing centers and guards. He's recorded 39 tackles this season, plus a sack and a fumble recovery. While it may not show up in the stat sheet, he's recorded countless QB pressures this season, too.
Isaac Hamm, senior, defensive end
Hamm is the highest rated defensive recruit in the state of Wisconsin. Opposing teams saw why that was the case all season long as he terrorized their quarterbacks. He has a stupendous eight sacks this season in just nine games. This cerebral edge rusher seems to always make the right play and will make a college coach very happy when he commits.
Davis Hamilton, senior, inside linebacker
Remember when I called Hamilton one of the area's best athletes? This is why. Hamilton is dominant on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals. He had a pick-six earlier this season. Beyond the flashy plays, Hamilton is reliable. Rarely does a ballcarrier slip through his tackle attempts.
Addison Ostrenga, senior, outside linebacker
Committed to Iowa to play tight end, Ostrenga has made his biggest impact on the defensive side of the ball. When rushing the passer, the though of stopping him, Hamm, and Dayne is truly terrifying. Ostrenga has compiled seven sacks this season and, much like Hamilton, was an extremely efficient tackler. His sideline-to-sideline speed is a tremendous asset and prevented teams from moving the ball.
Michael McMillan, senior, cornerback
McMillan earned this honor for his flawless technique. His eyes are tremendous, able to find and track the ball at a moment's notice. His twitchy feet and quick hands make it nearly impossible to get a ball past him. This was best demonstrated in Sun Prairie's Level 3 playoff game against Middleton where McMillan shut down one of the area's best receivers, Cole Toennies.
Receiving All-Region recognition opens the door for all of these athletes to be named All-State. Those teams will be announced Tuesday, Nov. 16.