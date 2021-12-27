Entering a Badger Conference showdown with Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Cap City Cougars girls hockey team was in need of a reset. The Cougars were fresh off of back-to-back conference losses, 3-0 to the Metro Lynx and 7-0 to Viroqua. Undaunted, Cap City made a triumphant return to the win column, beating Beaver Dam 10-2.
The seeds for a big win like this were sown in hard-fought efforts in the previous two losses. Against the Metro Lynx on Tuesday, Dec. 14, junior goalie Izzy Hahn (Waunakee) did all she could to keep the Cougars in the game. She saved 32 of the 35 shots fired at her, a 91% save percentage. But, the Lynx simply had the puck more, getting off 35 shots to the Cougars' 19.
The Metro Lynx netted a goal in each period. As the first period came to a close, the Lynx struck first. Rachel Mirwald took a pass from Rowan Severson and got it past Hahn, giving the Lynx a 1-0 lead to take into the second period.
Just over six minutes into the second period, the Lynx struck again. This time, Annalice Dalebroux found the back of the net, assisted by Stella Raichle. The two teams met a stalemate for quite awhile after that. Both sides had looks at the net, but nothing hit home for the remainder of the period.
The Lynx wasted no time scoring in the third period, however. Grace Bonnell found the back of the net less than a minute into the period, assisted by Ally Jacobson. Cap City battled hard but couldn't claw back, taking a 3-0 defeat.
A home game with Viroqua on Friday, Dec. 17 proved to be a tough test as well. Cap City certainly had their opportunities in this one. The Cougars nearly matched Viroqua in shots, putting up 29 to Viroqua's 30.
There was just no stopping Viroqua junior forward Leonie Boettcher in this one. She netted four goals, one in the first period, one in the second, and two in the third, to lead the Blackhawks.
Cap City had great offensive awareness and flow of the puck, but Viroqua goalie Sami Bramstedt brought her A-game. She saved 28 of 29 shots on goal, a save percentage of 97%.
Junior Rachel Robbins (Waunakee) netted Cap City's lone goal midway through the third period, assisted Marli Davenport (Sun Prairie). Viroqua pulled away with two late goals to secure a 7-1 win.
With Badger Conference positioning slipping away, Cap City needed a change of pace. That came in resounding fashion at Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Despite the tough losses and playing on the road, the Cougars played a dominant game. They won, 10-2 to return to the win column.
The evidence for Cap City's dominance comes from the shot count. Cap City put up 48 to Beaver Dam's eight. This shows evidence of long stretches of puck control and, when things slipped, swift defensive recovery to get the puck back on the right side of the ice.
While Cap City won big, it was Beaver Dam that took an early 1-0 lead. Operating on the power play, Beaver Dam's Maddie Modine took an assist from Addy Damon to give the Golden Beavers a 1-0 advantage just under two minutes into the game.
Cap City remained calm and answered with three goals that period. Season point leader, sophomore Keegan Sanderfoot (Sun Prairie) kicked the scoring off with a goal assisted by Robbins and sophomore Maddie Tattersall (Sun Prairie) with about seven minutes left in the first period.
Freshman Teegan Davis (Sun Prairie) was up next. About two minutes after Sanderfoot's goal, Davis took an assist from sophomore Emily Anthon (Waunakee) to give the Cougars a lead they would never relinquish.
As the first period came to an end, sophomore Kaitlyn Nelson (Sun Prairie) took advantage of the power play to give Cap City a 3-1 lead, assisted by Tattersall and senior Alexa Berg (Waunakee).
The momentum didn't slow down for the Cougars as they piled in four more goals in the second period. Davis netted her second goal of the day 10 minutes into the period, assisted by sophomore Brooke Ayres (Sun Prairie). 30 seconds later, the Cougars struck again. This time, it was freshman Olivia Dull (Waunakee) getting in on the fun, assisted by Tattersall.
Sanderfoot netted her second goal unassisted a few minutes later. Beaver Dam was able to slow the momentum by scoring a goal of its own with about four minutes left in the period, but the Cougars quickly returned to form. As the second period came to a close, freshman Leah Greiber (Waukankee) scored, assisted by Robbins and Sanderfoot, to give the Cougars a 7-2 lead heading into the final period.
Hats were flying in the third period. Davis was the first one to reach the elusive hat-trick, scoring a goal midway through the period assisted by Sanderfoot and Berg.
Sanderfoot wasn't far behind in securing her hat-trick. She netter her third goal less than a minute after Davis did, ironically assisted by Davis as well.
Senior Magnolia Van Bauer (Madison East) closed out the scoring for the Cougars on the day by scoring with just under two minutes left, assisted by Anthon and junior Georgia Rae Samuelson (Waunakee).
With the resounding win, the Cougars are now squarely in the middle of the Badger conference with six points. The Icebergs sit alone atop the conference with eight points. It's still anyone's race.
Cap City will look to keep the momentum from this one up on Tuesday, Dec. 28 in a home game against the Lakeshore Lightning.