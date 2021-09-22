The Sun Prairie girls tennis team had two meets early this week against McFarland (Monday) and conference foe Middleton (Tuesday). The Cardinals mustered a nice 5-2 team win over McFarland, but lost every match to Middleton the following day.
Monday, Sept. 20 was a great showing for the Cardinals. No. 2 singles player, freshman Katie Thompson, showed some real fight to win her match. After losing the first set 3-6, she battled. She took the second 7-5 and the final one 11-9 to get the win.
No. 1 singles Grace Kramschuster fell to McFarland's Laura Maudlin 1-6, 0-6, but that was Sun Prairie's only loss in singles. No. 3 singles Alexis Shemanek won 6-4, 6-0 and No. 4 singles Mairin Leary won 6-3, 6-3.
The dynamic No. 1 doubles duo of Reagan Schwartzer and Alexandra Stein got back on track after some recent turbulence, winning 6-3, 6-2. No. 3 doubles got the win as well as Lexa Bryant and Leah Schroeder beat McFarland's Emily Roe and Colby Spangler 6-2, 6-2. The only doubles duo to fall for Sun Prairie was the No. 2 team of Shiloh White and Nicole Everson, but not without a fight. The ladies pushed for the win, but eventually fell 1-6, 7-6, 11-13.
Tuesday was a much different story. Middleton was simply the better team and flexed its muscles against Sun Prairie. Kramschuster didn't win a set, losing 0-6, 0-6. The rest of the singles participants didn't fare much better. Thompson lost 2-6, 0-6, Shemanek lost 1-6, 0-6, and Leary lost 3-6, 4-6.
Things didn't get any better for Sun Prairie in doubles, either. Stein and Schwartzer lost 2-6, 1-6, White and Everson lost 2-6, 1-6, and Schroeder and Bryant lost 0-6, 1-6.
Luckily for Sun Prairie, the week is far from over and the ladies can still exit the week with a winning record. On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Cardinals will travel to Madison West for some more conference action.