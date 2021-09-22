PARENTS NIGHT
Tuesday was Parents Night for the Sun Prairie girls tennis team. 

The Sun Prairie girls tennis team had two meets early this week against McFarland (Monday) and conference foe Middleton (Tuesday). The Cardinals mustered a nice 5-2 team win over McFarland, but lost every match to Middleton the following day. 

Monday, Sept. 20 was a great showing for the Cardinals. No. 2 singles player, freshman Katie Thompson, showed some real fight to win her match. After losing the first set 3-6, she battled. She took the second 7-5 and the final one 11-9 to get the win.

No. 1 singles Grace Kramschuster fell to McFarland's Laura Maudlin 1-6, 0-6, but that was Sun Prairie's only loss in singles. No. 3 singles Alexis Shemanek won 6-4, 6-0 and No. 4 singles Mairin Leary won 6-3, 6-3.

NO. 1 DOUBLES
Sun Prairie's No. 1 doubles duo of Lexie Stein and Reagan Schwartzer secured a 6-3, 6-2 win against McFarland Monday, Sept. 20. 

The dynamic No. 1 doubles duo of Reagan Schwartzer and Alexandra Stein got back on track after some recent turbulence, winning 6-3, 6-2. No. 3 doubles got the win as well as Lexa Bryant and Leah Schroeder beat McFarland's Emily Roe and Colby Spangler 6-2, 6-2. The only doubles duo to fall for Sun Prairie was the No. 2 team of Shiloh White and Nicole Everson, but not without a fight. The ladies pushed for the win, but eventually fell 1-6, 7-6, 11-13. 

Tuesday was a much different story. Middleton was simply the better team and flexed its muscles against Sun Prairie. Kramschuster didn't win a set, losing 0-6, 0-6. The rest of the singles participants didn't fare much better. Thompson lost 2-6, 0-6, Shemanek lost 1-6, 0-6, and Leary lost 3-6, 4-6. 

Things didn't get any better for Sun Prairie in doubles, either. Stein and Schwartzer lost 2-6, 1-6, White and Everson lost 2-6, 1-6, and Schroeder and Bryant lost 0-6, 1-6. 

Luckily for Sun Prairie, the week is far from over and the ladies can still exit the week with a winning record. On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Cardinals will travel to Madison West for some more conference action. 

