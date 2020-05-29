The Sun Prairie Piranhas youth swim team is likely to be one of the casualties of the coronavirus pandemic.
As of now, the Piranhas will not have a traditional swim season. The Tri-County Conference announced a couple weeks ago that the 2020 season is cancelled.
The Sun Prairie Family Aquatic Center announced on May 20 that the pool will not be opening this summer.
“With the cancellation of the Tri-County Conference season, and with us having no facility where we can swim, the Piranhas will not have the typical season that we are used to organizing,” said Piranhas head coach Konrad Plomedahl.
The Sun Prairie Piranhas are a city-sponsored summer swim program, and so our organization aligns itself in accordance to the direction of the Park and Recreation Department. As of now, no Park and Recreation activities will be offered until July 1 (tentative date). Therefore, the Piranhas will not be moving forward with any activities until they have permission through the SP Park and Rec Department.
Plomedahl is scheduled to meet with the Park and Rec Director this week, and will collaborate to try and organize events and activities that the city can safely provide to the people of Sun Prairie.
Right now, the Piranhas are not open for registration, and no planned activities and events are set.
“If the City deems it safe to once again provide activity opportunities to kids and families, and depending on the time in which the decision is made, I will be working with the City and the Piranhas Parent Board to organize an activity that keeps kids engaged and active in the community,” Plomedahl said.
