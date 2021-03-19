There was some sense of normalcy during Tuesday’s swim dual between Big Eight Conference rivals Sun Prairie and Middleton, as the alternate fall season event occurred within the boundaries of Dane County, as allowed by the most recent public health order.
“It was wonderful to have the whole team together competing at a meet in Dane County,” said Sun Prairie head coach Konrad Plomedahl. “I really appreciate all the efforts that the Middleton Athletic Department and Middleton Swim and Dive Team made to make this meet possible.”
In a back-and-forth battle, host Middleton won the battle of the Cardinals, 92-78.
Senior Janelle Schulz and junior Paige Rundahl led SP’s way, each scoring a pair of first-place finishes. Schulz took first in the 200 IM with a winning time of 2 minutes, 12.11 seconds, followed by a first-place performance in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.74.).
Rundahl sprinted to the 50 freestyle victory in 25.28 seconds, before besting the field in the 100 freestyle field in :55.74.
The pair teamed with sophomore Olivia Sala and senior Grace Sala to win the night’s first race, the 200 medley relay, in 1:51.15., while Schulz made it a four-win night anchoring the winning 400 freestyle relay as her, Oliva Sala and sophomores Ruthie Pavelski and Tori Barnet took first in 3:39.48.
Olivia Sala earned Sun Prairie’s other individual first, winning the 100 backstroke in 1:00.03.
“Our team swam very well against Middleton. This meet was our biggest test of the season. Middleton has a large team with very talented athletes. This competition brought out the best of our team.
“This was a perfect meet to celebrate our hard work, and to help us dial in to prepare for our upcoming championship season,” Plomedahl said.
