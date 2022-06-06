The Sun Prairie track & field team’s illustrious 2022 season came to an amicable close over the weekend. The Cardinals took their best up to UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium for the 2-day WIAA state finals on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4. There, three individuals and one relay team reached the podium to put a positive note on what was a stellar season for Sun Prairie.
“State is what you work for as an athlete,” Sun Prairie head coach Doug Maughan said. “It was a business trip. The kids were there to score points and reach the podium. Even through the rain, they did what they needed to do to be successful.”
Junior distance runner Mateo Alvarado Venegas highlighted the trip with two podium finishes. He ran both the boys 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs for Sun Prairie, and took home 6th in both events. He put up a time of 4:20.21 in the 1,600 and 9:11.71 in the 3,200.
His performance in the 3,200 was extra notable for two reasons. First, his 6th place finish was the first time a Sun Prairie runner had ever placed in the event at the state finals. Second, his time shattered the previous school record in the event by 18 seconds.
“Mateo had a great weekend,” Maughan said. “He ended his cross country season in the fall injured and had business to handle this track season. He absolutely crushed that school record. He ran with a lot of heart, it was fun to watch. It’s always good to see hard work pay off like that.”
Junior Cassie Siegel delivered the Cardinals their highest finish of the day thanks to a 2nd place result in the high jump. She put up a 5-2.00 effort for her position. Siegel only started competing in the high jump midway through the year. For her to place 2nd at state displays not only an insane amount of talent, but hard work.
“I’m so proud of Cassie’s progress,” Maughan said. “She wasn’t bothered by the rain and gloom. She hit all three of her first jumps to stay miss-free and put herself in a position to place high. The stage was never too big for her.”
Sun Prairie’s success in the field extended to the pole vault event. There, junior Trevor Schultz vaulted his way onto the podium with a mark of 13 feet flat, finishing in 8th. Schultz cleared a vault of 13’6”, but the falling pole caught the bar and nullified the result. He would have finished near the middle of the pack had the unfortunate bounce not happened.
Schultz’s rise to the state finals was meteoric. Midway through this season, Schultz was a junior varsity vaulter. But, something finally clicked. He quickly rose to varsity, where he then claimed a sectional championship. Now, he’s will return next season with a state podium finish under his belt.
“Trevor embraces the competition,” Maughan said. “He really figured his game out and was always able to perform when it was needed.”
Sun Prairie wrapped up the state finals with a strong and, frankly, unexpected run in the boys 4x400 relay. The Cardinals’ quartet of junior Devin Frank, senior Tyus Wills, senior Jackson Koppen, and senior Ben Olson weren’t seeded highly entering the event, but ran well enough in the qualifying to nab the last spot in the finals.
There, they continued to turn heads with their strong work. The four blazed a time of 3:26.36 to claim 7th place. It was the first time Sun Prairie had ever placed a relay team in the event on the podium in the state finals.
“It was so exciting,” Maughan said. “They were just shy of a school record. I’m proud of them for battling and bringing home a strong performance.”
So brings an end to the 2022 season for the Sun Prairie track & field team. Coach Maughn has always viewed the track season as the culmination of a year of hard work, as many of his athletes participate in other sports in the fall and winter. This year, he’s happy to see the progress that was made.
“Usually, you leave state a little disappointed,” Maughan said. “You ask yourself ‘what went wrong?’ or ‘what could we have done differently?’ This year, that wasn’t the case. We had a pretty good regular season and things just kept clicking in the postseason. It was a great end to the season. The seniors did a great job of establishing and maintaining a winning culture and tone. The assistant coaches did a great job of always being prepared to put the kids in the best position to succeed. All of these kids kept the winning tradition alive this season.”