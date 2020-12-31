PEEWEE A
Saturday, Dec. 26
Sun Prairie — 1 vs Dubuque — 2
Goals: Mason Nesbit
Goalie Saves: Bruno Koch – 22
Sun Prairie — 7 vs Dubuque – 0
Goals: Kian Grimm, Will Nelson, Davis Thompson, Brady Pruitt (2), Brady Krull, Nolan Trine
Assists: Elliott Garton, Nolan Trine, Evan Voss (2), Brogan Davis, Wil Nelson, Mason Nesbit, Caden Knutson, Kian Grimm
Goalie Saves: Bruno Koch — 24
Sunday, Dec. 27
Sun Prairie – 4 Madison Patriots – 1
Goals: Evan Voss, Will Nelson, Max Bingham, Tyler Tubbs
Assists: Brady Pruitt, Brogan Davis
Goalie Saves: Bruno Koch — 21
PEEWEE B
Saturday, Dec. 26
vs Verona PeeWee B
Score: Sun Prairie 6 — Verona 2
Goals: Brock Stafford, Griffin Schulze, Dylan Rufener, Alex Zuleger, Ty Carpenter (2)
Assists: Brock Stafford, Griffin Schulze, Dylan Rufener, Eva LaRowe
Saves: Evan Alexander (14)
