HOCKEY
PEEWEE A

Saturday, Dec. 26

Sun Prairie — 1 vs Dubuque — 2

Goals: Mason Nesbit

Goalie Saves: Bruno Koch – 22

Sun Prairie — 7 vs Dubuque – 0

Goals: Kian Grimm, Will Nelson, Davis Thompson, Brady Pruitt (2), Brady Krull, Nolan Trine

Assists: Elliott Garton, Nolan Trine, Evan Voss (2), Brogan Davis, Wil Nelson, Mason Nesbit, Caden Knutson, Kian Grimm

Goalie Saves: Bruno Koch — 24

Sunday, Dec. 27

Sun Prairie – 4 Madison Patriots – 1

Goals: Evan Voss, Will Nelson, Max Bingham, Tyler Tubbs

Assists: Brady Pruitt, Brogan Davis

Goalie Saves: Bruno Koch — 21

PEEWEE B

Saturday, Dec. 26

vs Verona PeeWee B

Score: Sun Prairie 6 — Verona 2

Goals: Brock Stafford, Griffin Schulze, Dylan Rufener, Alex Zuleger, Ty Carpenter (2)

Assists: Brock Stafford, Griffin Schulze, Dylan Rufener, Eva LaRowe

Saves: Evan Alexander (14)

