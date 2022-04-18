The 2021-22 season was an inspiring one for the Sun Prairie boys basketball team. The youthful Cardinals overcame the odds to finish 4th in the final Big Eight standings before ripping through the WIAA state tournament. Sun Prairie's Cinderella run came just one game short of a trip to the Kohl Center with a loss in the sectional final to Brookfield Central.
A year as exciting as this past one was deserves recognition. The Cardinals gathered one last time to hand out postseason awards. Let's see who was honored.
Most Improved Player: Freshman Tyler Haney
Without a roster in your hands, it would have been hard to tell that Tyler Haney was a freshman this year from the way he performed on the court. He played a huge role for the Cardinals this season, oftentimes working his way into the starting lineup.
Whether he started or came off the bench, he was an instant plus on both sides of the ball. He has great court vision and game flow for a freshman and always seemed to know exactly where the ball should go on offense. Defensively, his combination of smarts and quick feet made him capable in most situations, even when the player he was guarding was 2-3 years older.
Hustle Award: sophomore Ean Ackley
This one should come as no surprise. Ackley was an immediate catalyst to the team after being pulled up from the junior varsity midseason. The best way to describe his game is one word: fearless. The 6'1" wing rebounded like he was 6'6", always leaping up with full intention of ripping the ball down, no matter who else tried.
More than just a strong rebounder, he also showed a proficiency for paint scoring and was one of the Cardinals' most reliable and tenacious defenders. His effort on the court this season was always unquestionably 100%.
Lug Nut Award: senior Addison Ostrenga
The Lug Nut Award is presented to the player that does the most to hold the team together. The award values leadership, toughness, and a commitment to putting the team first. Ostrenga is no stranger to any of these traits.
He was a captain of the football team before filling the same role on the basketball team. He's an outspoken leader of men and has shown that during his career as a Cardinal. Whether uplifting his teammates in tough times or giving necessary advice, Ostrenga stepped up in many ways for the Cardinals this season.
WBCA Team-First Award: senior Joergen Kolstad
Sometimes, a player's contributions to a team don't show up in the stat sheet. That was the case with senior Joergen Kolstad. But, that doesn't mean his continued dedication to the team should go unrecognized.
His relentless approach to pushing his teammates in practice prepared them for the rigors of Big Eight play and the state tournament. He was the embodiment of what the coaching staff wanted from a role player all season.
Top Model: senior Addison Ostrenga
Ostrenga took home his second award of the evening by being named the Cardinals' Top Model. The award is given to the athlete that best embodies the Cardinal Way and buys into the values and culture of the squad.
This is best represented by his attitude after hitting a game winner against Brookfield East to win a regional final. In a conversation after the game, Ostrenga was less concerned with his own glory and was quick to praise the pass that set him up and the overall body of work his teammates put in during the game to allow him the opportunity to win it.
Most Valuable Player: senior Ben Olson
Ben Olson was the definition of reliability this season. Whenever Sun Prairie needed a bucket, Olson was seemingly always there to drive to the hoop or knock down a clutch 3-pointer to set the Cardinals straight.
He averaged 19.7 points per game this year and the rest of the area took notice. He was named 1st team all-conference by the Big Eight and was also a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) honorable mention all-state selection.
Bench Contribution of the Year: junior Kongmeng Yang
Kongmeng Yang was the leader of the bench mob. The Cardinals bench always showered the players on the court with support and other means of hyping them up.
OTHER RECOGNITION
Captain Awards: Seniors Ben Olson, Addison Ostrenga, Tyus Wills, and junior Darius Chestnut were all recognized for filling the role of team captain this season.
Manager Participation: Seniors Vanessa Larson and Morgan Burkel, as well as sophomore Peyton Metz were all given varsity letters at the ceremony for serving as the team's managers in 2021-22.
Division 1 3-Point Challenge Participant: Senior Ethan Metz, who was Sun Prairie's sharpshooter this season, was recognized by the WIAA for his shooting prowess. He hit 52 of his 109 3-point attempts this season, giving him a shooting percentage of 47.7% which was the 6th best in the state this season.