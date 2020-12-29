SHEEHAN PARK

The Baseball Players Association (BPA) has announced that the BPA Dairyland Series (dairylandbpa.com), a series of six youth baseball tournaments, will start in 2021 in six Wisconsin communities, one being Sun Prairie.

Sun Prairie Little League Complex at Sheehan Park will be the first stop for the series on May 22 and May 23. The Madison Area Sports Commission and Sun Prairie Little League will host the two-day event.

The BPA Dairyland Series is organized by the Baseball Players Association, a nationally recognized leader in youth baseball, in conjunction with communities, organizations, and facilities in the state of Wisconsin. The goal of the series is to become an annual showcase event for the best youth baseball talent in the Midwest. “BPA is extremely excited to launch the Dairyland Series in 2021.

Tournament play will be offered for 10U, 11U, and 12U teams during each weekend. Teams can accumulate points for participating in multiple events in the hopes of garnering the overall series title. Six Destination Marketing Organizations in the state of Wisconsin have collaborated with BPA to create the event format and serve as event hosts.

More than 200 teams are expected to participate in the series that will generate over $1.4 million in economic impact for the state of Wisconsin. Tournament management expert Event Connect (eventconnect.io) is providing their tournament registration and housing platform for the series.

2021 Series Schedule

May 22-23: Sun Prairie Little League Complex

Hosts: Madison Area Sports Commission and Sun Prairie Little League

June 5-6: Appleton Memorial Park

Hosts: Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau and Ultimate Sports Weekend

June 18-20: Erickson, Carroll, & Houska Parks

Hosts: Explore La Crosse and City of La Crosse Parks & Recreation Department

July 3-4: Santarelli Sports Complex

Hosts: Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and Kenosha Little Leaguers

July 16-18

Stateline YMCA Youth Sports Complex

Hosts: Visit Beloit and K Cancer Baseball

July 30-Aug 1

Cinder City Park

Hosts: Visit Eau Claire and City of Altoona Parks & Recreation Department

More information on the BPA Dairyland Series can be found at: https://dairylandbpa.com

Media Contact: Jon Anderson National Development Director NSA/BPA janderson@playbpa.com (765) 808-1703

