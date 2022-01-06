A shorthanded squad in a momentum-driven sport like gymnastics can put a damper on a team’s performance. The Sun Prairie gymnastics team was short three of its usual competitions, Martha Guelker, Natalia Figueroa, and Chloe Knoernschild, due to illness when it squared off against Madison West in a Big Eight conference showdown on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Couple that with the fact that this was the Cardinals’ first competition since Dec. 18, the odds were truly against them. Yet, Sun Prairie remained resilient. The Cardinals put on a fantastic display, scoring 131.8750 team points to outpace West’s score of 120.8280 to secure a team win. Sun Prairie’s JV A team impressed as well, eclipsing the century mark with a score of 113.0.
“It’s nice to get the jitters off after the break,” Sun Prairie head coach Shannon Maly said. “With everything going on, it’s nice to have a home meet and have some success with it as well.”
That success for Sun Prairie kicked off with a strong performance on the vault. The Cardinals produced the four highest scores in the event. Sophomore Avery Greenberg had the highest score of the night, an 8.200. Behind Greenberg was a breakout performance from a JV athlete, freshman Elizabeth Schaefer. She wowed the judges, scoring an 8.100.
Two more Sun Prairie varsity athletes, sophomore Gretchen Holmes and junior Carly Gross, tied for 3rd with a score of 8.050. Madison West senior Alexa Harris took 5th with a score of 7.950, followed closely by Sun Prairie’s two remaining varsity athletes. Sophomore Audrey Seefeld took 6th with a score of 7.850 and Sofia Clark finished 7th with a score of 7.800.
On the next event, the uneven bars, Sun Prairie continued to rely on Greenberg. She again posted the highest score of the day on the event, earning an 8.450. She was followed closely by a couple of her teammates as Clark took 2nd with a score of 8.400 and junior Cassie Siegel rounded out the top three with her score of 8.350.
Madison West nabbed its first win of the day on the balance beam. Alexa Harris produced a score of 9.050, one of only two scores on the day that eclipsed nine points. Still, Sun Prairie put on some outstanding performances in the event.
Clark was Sun Prairie’s highest finisher, claiming 2nd with her score of 8.60. Siegel was next in 3rd with her score of 8.050. Seefeld had a solid routine as well, taking 5th place with a score of eight flat.
It should come as no surprise that the second score to eclipse nine points on the night came from Clark on the floor exercise. She put on a show as she typically does, scoring a 9.100 to claim the top spot in the event.
West’s Harris followed in 2nd with her score of 8.950. From there, it was all Sun Prairie as the Cardinals occupied the next eight spots. Siegel claimed 3rd with a score of 8.775, followed by Seefeld with 8.450 and Gross with 8.400. Gretchen Holmes, who competes in JV in floor due to the overwhelming talent Sun Prairie has in the event, did a fantastic job as well, claiming 6th with a score of 8.300.
“We have quite a few kids who are adding new skills,” Maly said. “That helps us get a better understanding of where they are as we head into big competition season.”
Holmes had an outstanding day overall. On top of her varsity contribution on vault and a strong performance in floor, she also finished 8th in the uneven bars with a score of 7.200 and tied for 6th on the balance beam with a score of 7.400.
Holmes was far from the only JV athlete to stand out in the competition. She tied with a fellow JV athlete, sophomore Tayla Spatola, on the balance beam with a score of 7.400. A trio of sophomores performed well in the vault. Kylee Haak produced a score of 7.600 to claim 10th place, and Isabela Halderman and Spatola tied for 11th with a score of 7.400.
In the floor exercise, the freshman Schaefer continued to impress, taking home 7th place with a score of eight flat.
“A lot of JV kids did really well,” Maly said. “The junior varsity did amazing on balance beam. They’ve really improved and decreased the number of falls. We’re really impressed with that.”
West’s Harris took home the All-Around title with her overall score of 34.125. Clark wasn’t far behind in 2nd with her score of 33.900. Clark was followed by three more Cardinals as Seefeld took 3rd with a score of 31.775, Gross finished 4th with a score of 31.600, and Schaefer took 5th with a score of 29.500.
It was a triumphant return to competition for Sun Prairie, and leaves reason to believe in improvement as the Cardinals will welcome three more talented athletes back into the fold soon.
Next up, Sun Prairie will travel to Mount Horeb High School for an invitational on Saturday, Jan. 8. They’ll follow that up with another home Big Eight matchup, this time with Janesville Craig on Wednesday, Jan. 12.