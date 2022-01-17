The Sun Prairie girls basketball team kept up its hot streak over the weekend. With wins over Madison Memorial and Madison East, the Cardinals are now winners of four straight and seven of their last eight.
The successful weekend started on Friday, Jan. 14 against Madison Memorial. The Cardinals got a solid fight out of the Spartans. Still, the Cardinals remained resilient and held on for a 52-44 victory.
Early in this one, Sun Prairie was led by the potent backcourt combo of junior Avree Antony and senior Rachel Rademacher. Rademacher knocked down a 3-pointer and nailed a couple of layups to contribute 10 first-half points. Antony did her damage driving the ball and drawing fouls. She hit six free throw as well as a 3-pointer of her own for 13 first-half points. The contribution from these two led Sun Prairie to a 36-28 lead heading into the halftime break.
Points were hard to come by in the second half as both teams tightened up their defensive contributions in an effort to squeeze out a pivotal conference win. In the end, Sun Prairie was able to maintain its lead and secure the win.
Antony led all scorers with 19, followed by Rademacher with 13 and junior win Marie Outlay with 10. McClain Mahone led Memorial with 13.
Sun Prairie didn’t have long to celebrate this one as it had another game the following day. This was a neutral-site game as the Cardinals participated in the Martin Luther King Jr. Showcase at Madison College, taking on Madison West on Saturday, Jan. 15. The Regents entered the game winless in conference play. It was clear early in this one that they wouldn’t be finding that first win that day.
The Sun Prairie defense was outstanding, allowing just two points in the first half. While this dominant performance was going on on one side of the court, Outlay was lighting up the offensive side. She wasted no time getting hot in this one, pouring in 13 first-half points to lead Sun Prairie to a 30-2 halftime lead.
A lead this size opened the door for Sun Prairie head coach John Olson to use the entirety of his roster. The second half served as valuable varsity experience for the Sun Prairie bench as it cruised to a 49-20 victory to improve to 12-2 on the year and 7-1 in Big Eight conference play.
The win streak is a nice accomplishment for the Cardinals, but it will be put to the test this week. On Thursday, Jan. 20, the Cardinals will travel to La Follette to take on the Lancers. Sun Prairie won the first matchup, 64-49, back on Nov. 23, 2021. The Lancers have improved since that one and currently have a 7-2 record in conference, nipping at the heels of Sun Prairie for 1st place.
The Cardinals will follow that up with a home game against Verona on Saturday, Jan. 22. The Wildcats are enjoying a successful early season in Big Eight play as well, currently toting a 6-2 record in conference, tied for 3rd place.
--
Big Eight girls basketball standings
- as of Saturday, Jan. 15
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. Sun Prairie, 7-1 (12-2)
2. La Follette, 7-2 (9-2)
T3. Janesville Craig, 6-2 (8-5)
T3. Verona, 6-2 (9-3)
5. Middleton, 5-4 (6-8)
6. Madison Memorial, 4-4 (4-7)
7. Beloit Memorial, 3-5 (4-7)
8. Madison East, 2-6 (3-6)
9. Janesville Parker, 1-8 (1-13)
10. Madison West, 0-7 (1-9)