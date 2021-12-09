The Sun Prairie gymnastics squad started its season off with a bang over the weekend. The Cardinals played host as Elkhorn, Homestead, Madison East/La Follette, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb, Reedsburg, Sheboygan South, Waterford, Waupun, and Wisconsin Rapids made the trip for the Sun Prairie Invitational. Competing at home proved to give the Cardinals a great advantage. Both the varsity and junior varsity took home 1st place in the large school competition.
For the varsity, the larges schools consisted of Sun Prairie, Homestead, Madison East/La Follette, and Monona Grove. The Cardinals scored 134.05 team points to take 1st, followed by Homestead with 133.075, Madison East/La Follette with 132.9 and Monona Grove with 118.875.
Sofia Clark was the star of the show for Sun Prairie. Clark, a junior, had focused on club competition until this year. Her impact on the squad was immediately felt. She nearly broke the school record for balance beam in the first event of the day. She placed 1st in the event with a score of 9.40, just 0.07 short of the school record.
Another newcomer from the club side, junior Cassie Siegel put together a solid score of 8.00 to claim 5th in the event. Sophomore Audrey Seefeld also nabbed a top-10 finish, claiming 8th with a score of 7.65.
Both Clark and Siegel kept up the intensity in the floor routine. Clark took home 1st place again with a score 9.50. Siegel was not far behind in 3rd place with a score of 9.05. The solid performances did not end there as senior Chloe Knoerschild took 7th with a score of 8.850, Seefeld finished 8th with a score of 8.7, and junior Maria Guelker took 10th with a score of 8.650.
“Cassie has beautiful lines on all her events and chose new floor music to let her personality come to life,” Sun Prairie coach Shannon Maly said of Siegel. “Cassie has a lot of skills yet to show this season. She will be a strong competitor in all the events.”
That was apparent in the uneven bars. Siegel collected her second medal of the day, finishing 3rd with a score of 8.60. Samaria Ownby of Madison East/La Follette won the event with her score of 9.300. Senior Natalia Figueroa was Sun Prairie’s only other top-10 finisher, claiming 8th with a score of 7.6.
Clark made a return to medaling as well in the vault. She took 3rd with a score 9.175. Just outside of medaling range was another Sun Prairie junior, Maria Guelker. She took 4th with a score of 8.950. Maggie Pokorny of Homestead won the event with a score of 9.350.
The strong day from Clark resulted in 35.275 all-around points, good for 3rd place overall. Ownsby of Madison East/La Follette took home 1st in the all-around with a total score of 37.0. Homestead’s Pokorny claimed 2nd with a score of 36.0. Guelker was Sun Prairie’s next-highest finisher behind Clark in the all-around with 31.650 points, claiming 8th.
The junior varsity meet was between just Sun Prairie, Monona Grove, and Madison East/La Follette. Here, the Cardinals ran away with it. Sun Prairie’s team total of 117.7750 was well above 2nd place Monona Grove’s score of 76.50. Madison East/La Follette settled for 3rd with 50.5250 points.
Cardinals took the top four spots in the balance beam. Two tied for first. Senior Chloe Knoerschild and junior Carly Gross both produced a 7.7. Sophomore Talya Spatola wasn’t far behind with a 7.4, followed by Gretchen Holmes in 4th with a score of 6.7. Sophomore Kylee Haak took 6th with a score of 5.0.
Sun Prairie was similarly dominant in the floor exercise, claiming the top five spots. Holmes was tops among them with a score of 8.4, followed closely Gross with 8.350. Just behind them was senior Natalia Figueroa with a 7.9, followed by freshman Elizabeth Schaefer with 7.8 and Haak with 7.350.
Holmes kept her winning ways up on the uneven bars. She tied for 1st with a teammate, junior Jaeli Murray with a score of 6.7. Seefeld wasn’t far behind, claiming 3rd with her score of 6.2.
It’s only fitting that Holmes would win the vault event as well. She took home 1st with her score of 8.4, followed by Schaefer with a score of 8.225. Murray, Knoerschild, and Haak claimed 4th, 5th, and 6th, respectively, with scores in the high 7’s.
Holmes’ strong day earned her 1st place in the all-around scoring, a total of 30.2. Haak also qualified for an all-around score, taking 2nd place with her point total of 24.05.
”We had many gymnasts competing in new skills for the first time,” Maly said of the meet as a whole. “I am so proud of their courage and dedication to always growing as gymnasts.”
Sun Prairie will look to roll the momentum from this overwhelming earl-season success into more victories later. Next up, the Cardinals will head to Middleton for a meet on Thursday, Dec. 16.