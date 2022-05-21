The Sun Prairie boys tennis team put their season of work to the test on both Wednesday, May 18 and Thursday, May 19 at the Big Eight conference meet at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. The Cardinals earned six wins in the 2-day event, good for 5th place of the 10 teams in the conference.
Middleton took home 1st place with 13 wins, followed by La Follette in 2nd with nine and Madison Memorial in 3rd with 8.
Sun Prairie got three wins from the singles category and the other three from doubles.
Noah Berg had perhaps his best performance of the year at the conference meet, representing the Cardinals in the No. 1 singles slot and earning wins in both of his matches. He kicked things off by defeating La Follette's Lee Feldhausen 7-5, 1-6, 10 (4) and then Madison East's Aidan Simkin 7-6 (4), 6-3.
The Cardinals' other win in the singles category came courtesy of Mandeep Sriramaneni in the No. 4 singles position. After suffering a close 7-5, 6-4 loss in his first match of the meet, he rebounded well against Madison East's Brandon Anderson. He earned a 6-1, 6-0 victory to put another point up for Sun Prairie.
In doubles, senior Jacob Baldwin and sophomore Nikko Vilwock remained a terrifying pairing in the No. 1 spot, winning both of their matches. They kicked things off with a 6-1, 6-1 win over West's Joey Kaji and Mason Dean. Sam Weinbach and Sanjay Mathur of Memorial proved to be a better test, but Sun Prairie's pair still came out with a 7-6 (7), 6-1 win to finish the meet perfect.
Seniors Kyle Helmenstine and Owen Parker were responsible for Sun Prairie's other doubles victory in the No. 2 spot. They earned a dominant 2-0, 2-0 win over West's pair of Ben Alban and Sean Walsh. The duo came very close to win their second matchup against Middleton as well. In the end, they would fall in a tight 6-7 (7), 6-1, 1-0 (5) loss.
Christian Evenson and Ethan Triebel deserve mention for their efforts against Verona in the No. 3 doubles position as well. They came so close to scoring an extra point for Sun Prairie, eventually falling 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10).
With the Big Eight conference meet in the rearview mirror, the Cardinals now turn their attention towards the WIAA state tournament.
Sun Prairie is scheduled to participate in the subsectional at Madison Memorial High School of Sectional 5 in Division 1 on Monday, May 23. Participating teams in the subsectional include La Follette, host Memorial, Madison West, McFarland, Monona Grove, Oregon, and Verona.
A strong performance there would propel Sun Prairie to sectionals at Big Foot High School on Wednesday, May 25. Teams from the other subsectional include Beloit Memorial, host Big Foot, Elkhorn, Fort Atkinson, Janesville Craig and Parker, Milton, and Stoughton.
--
Big Eight conference meet results
-from Wednesday, May 18 and Thursday, May 19
-
1. Middleton, 13
2. La Follette, 9
3. Madison Memorial, 8
4. Verona, 7
5. Sun Prairie, 6
6. Janesville Craig, 5
7. Janesville Parker, 4
8. Madison West, 3
9. Madison East, 1
10. Beloit Memorial, 0