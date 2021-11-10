The 2020 basketball season was heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sun Prairie girls basketball team played just six regular season games against some of the state's best, compiling a record of 2-4. In the playoffs, the Cardinals won a regional but fell in the sectional semifinal to Arrowhead, finishing the season with a 4-5 record overall.
Hopefully, Sun Prairie will play a few more games this year as the 2021-22 season looks to be uninhibited by the ongoing pandemic. Still, the chaos that was 2020 leaves more questions that answers for the Cardinals this year.
"We basically lost a year last year," Sun Prairie head coach John Olson said. "We only played nine games, it was not good. The majority of our games were against top teams in the state."
This year, the Cardinals will be without leaders Grace Radlund, Jazzanay Seymore, and Ashley Rae. Seymore, now at Edgewood College, averaged 11 points for the Cardinals last season and was a vital member of the team for the entirety of her career. Rae and Radlund were similarly impactful, now both off to college.
In addition to those three, Sun Prairie also loses Olivia Kostelnik, Maddie Strey, and Hailey Potts to graduation. This outgoing talent and experience leaves the varsity without many proven assets.
"We have to gel as a team," Olson said. "Based off of last year, we have very little experience as a whole on the varsity level. We’re not very deep and we’re young. To come back and figure out what we’re going to do, we have to have some freshmen come up."
Remaining for Sun Prairie is a core four. Junior Antionique Auston, junior Avree Antony, junior Makiah Hawk, and senior Rachel Rademacher will be tasked will continuing the recent momentum the program has established under Olson.
Auston, a 5'9" point guard, has division one collegiate offers from programs like Bryant, Duquesne, Green Bay, and others. An elite ballhandler, Auston's driving abilities are among the best in the state. If fully healthy following an offseason ACL injury, her ability to push pace and score quickly will be a major catalyst for the Sun Prairie offense.
Antony was limited even in the shortened season of 2020 as she battled injury. She looks to be fine now, however, after earning honorable mention All-Conference recognition in volleyball this year. The 5'10" combo guard has myriad D1 offers, including Colorado State, Butler, IUPUI, and many others.
"She’s a heck of a rebounder," Olson said of Antony. "She’s athletic as heck."
It's true, she can absolutely jump out of the gym. She's more than just a pure athlete, though. She's shown a capability for shooting and creating which has made her such a desired target on the recruiting trail.
Rademacher is another important guard for the Sun Prairie squad this season. One of the few seniors on the squad, the 5'9" guard will be a calming voice in the locker room and a steady, reliable option on the court.
"She's very fast," Olson said. "She can push pace and defend the other team's best guards. I will be looking for her to be a leader this season."
In the post, Sun Prairie will turn to 6'1" Makiah Hawk. She's ridiculously athletic and fluid in movement for her size, which makes her a defensive menace. She's capable both on the perimeter and on the block, making her a key piece of the puzzle for Sun Prairie's success this year. Also a capable scorer from multiple levels, her development from the summer will be a huge factor into Sun Prairie's success this season.
“Sell the steak, not the sizzle," Olson said of this season's expectations. "I try to tell my players not to listen to rankings and projections. Our biggest concern is to show up to every game ready to compete."
Outside of the four Cardinals with legitimate varsity experience, Olson has some decisions to make regarding his rotation this year.
"Sometimes I do things that are a little unorthodox," Olson said. "I’m going to put my 5 best athletes on the floor, maybe not the five best position players. If our post players aren’t getting around and playing good defense, you might find two post players sitting on the bench. It’s the way basketball is trending. It’s positionless."
Whatever starting 5 hit the court for Sun Prairie this season, the Cardinals will certainly have their work cut out for them in the uber-competitive Big Eight conference. Verona has to be an early favorite to take home the conference crown. The Wildcats, led by primarily freshmen and sophomores, made it to the state semifinals last season. They return almost all of their production and will be a formidable opponent all season.
Outside of Verona, Olson expects Janesville Craig and Madison La Follette to put some serious contenders on the court as well.
Sun Prairie will have a chance to figure things out Saturday, Nov. 13 as they will host both Marshall and DeForest for scrimmages. Both teams are competitive in their respective divisions and will provide a good measuring stick for the Cardinals.
The regular season kicks off Thursday, Nov. 18 as Sun Prairie hosts Marshfield. The Cardinals' first conference test comes early as well as they will host La Follette Tuesday, Nov. 23.
“We have some unknowns," Olson said. "We come in cautiously optimistic. We don’t come in cocky, saying, ‘oh, we’re going to win state.’ But at the same time, you don’t come in saying, ‘we suck.’ You come in ready to play the game and you don’t really talk about anything as far as what you’re going to be.”