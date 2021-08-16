The Sun Prairie girls swimming team nearly reached the mountaintop in the 2021 alternate spring season. Strong performances at the state finals in the 200 medley relay, 200 individual medley, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, and the 200 and 400 freestyle relays brought them to a team total of 233 points, good for 3rd place. Edgewood, the state champs with a team score of 350, is in the midst of a dynasty. It has won six consecutive team state championships. Middleton took 2nd place with 286 points. With an abundance of returning talent from the spring’s squad, there is reason for optimism in the Sun Prairie pools this fall.
One young swimmer looking to build off of a stellar freshman year is Maeve Sullivan. Sullivan swam the third leg of the 200 freestyle relay at state which took 3rd place with a time of 1:36.13, missing out on 2nd place by one hundredth of a second. That entire relay team will get another crack at it this season, though. Leadoff swimmer Paige Rundahl, second leg Ruth Pavelski, and anchor Victoria Barnet all return. Rundahl enters her senior season while Pavelski and Barnet are juniors.
Barnet didn’t limit her relay swimming to just the 200 free. She also swam second leg in the 400 freestyle relay, pushing her group to 2nd place with a time of 3:35.50. She also claimed 9th in the 100 freestyle. Rundahl took her talents to another relay as well, anchoring the 200 medley relay group that took home 1st place with a time of 1:44.31. She also finished 5th in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.22.
While there is a solid group returning for the Cardinals, there are two key losses to graduation that will need to be filled. Janelle Schulz was a huge reason for Sun Prairie’s success last season. She swam second leg on the 1st-place 200 medley relay team, took 2nd in the 100 freestyle, 5th in the 100 breaststroke, and anchored the 2nd-place 400 freestyle relay team. Production like that is always hard to replace, just as Grace Sala will be hard to replace. Last season’s main butterfly swimmer, she took home 6th in the 100 butterfly at state and was an integral part of the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Luckily for Sun Prairie, there is still a Sala left swimming. Olivia, the younger sister of Grace, enters her junior year after a phenomenal performance at state as a sophomore. She was the leadoff swimmer for both the 1st-place 200 medley relay and the 2nd-place 400 freestyle relay, finished 4th in the 200 individual medley, and 2nd in the backstroke.
Outside of last year’s state participants, there are plenty of capable swimmers that showed promise last season that will be asked to step up and help the Cardinals make another run at a state championship. Seniors Nora Van de Wiel and Brooke Laube qualified for sectionals last season, as did juniors Brielle Laube and Ellie Reeder.
Beyond the impressive returning talent, head coach Konrad Plomedahl is just happy to have a full offseason with his team. Last summer and through the many delays due to COVID-19, Plomedahl felt his team never got the chance to develop a great culture.
“We kind of just made the best of it last year,” Plomedahl said. “But, we couldn’t even practice all together as a team. Only so many people could be in the pool at a time, so we had to practice in separate groups. How do you develop chemistry like that?”
Practice only started last week for the Cardinals, but Plomedahl already likes what he sees.
“This year, with us back participating as one team, it has made a world of difference. The girls are making these connections and talking with each other nonstop. The younger swimmers are meshing with the older ones, it’s building a great team atmosphere. We’re just excited we get to be a team, I look forward to watching them encourage and motivate each other.”
The girls kick off the 2021 season Friday, August 20 with a home meet against Madison La Follette.