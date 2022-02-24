The Sun Prairie girls basketball team is more than deserving of its No. 3 seeding in Sectional 3 of Division 1. The Cardinals posted an overall record of 20-4 this season and went 15-3 in the Big Eight to tie with Verona for a conference title. With the regular season in the rear view mirror, let’s look ahead to what awaits Sun Prairie in the WIAA state tournament.
Sectional 3As the No. 3 seed, Sun Prairie is the second-highest ranked team in the bottom half of the bracket. The Cardinals are outranked only by No. 2 seed Arrowhead. The Warhawks earned the No. 2 seed with a 19-4 regular season record, including a 14-2 performance in Classic Eight conference play. The Warhawks are the No. 6 ranked team in Division 1 in the final coaches poll of the season and have quality wins over teams like Division 1’s No. 7 team Homestead and Division 2’s No. 7 team Cedarburg.
Sun Prairie has quite awhile before it would have to worry about Arrowhead. First thing’s first, the Cardinals will open regional play by hosting rival Middleton, the No. 14 seed, on Friday, Feb. 25.
This early matchup bodes well for Sun Prairie. In two matchups this season, Sun Prairie has proven superiority over its rival. The two teams first met back on Jan. 8 at Sun Prairie. Sun Prairie was reeling from a 72-47 non-conference loss to the Milwaukee Academy of Science and needed a statement win.
Marie Outlay would provide the spark. She nailed six 3-pointers to contribute to her game-high 24 points as Sun Prairie rolled to a 72-27 victory. The game was also one of the first of the season for junior guard Antionique Auston, who showed she was plenty recovered from a nagging knee injury by providing 17 points.
In the second edition at Middleton on Feb. 17 to close out the regular season for both teams, Sun Prairie still prevailed. Auston proved to be a continued thorn in the side of Middleton as she led the game in scoring with 27 points to lead Sun Prairie to a 62-40 win. Junior guard Avree Antony also found success driving the lane, contributing 18.
For the third edition of this matchup, expect Sun Prairie head coach John Olson to lean on what’s worked so well in the last two: smothering defense. In the first matchup of these two teams, Olson deployed a full-court press. His Cardinals are more than just speedy and athletic, they have outstanding basketball IQ. Steals piled up in a hurry as the blowout was on.
This constant pressure, coupled with junior forward Makiah Hawk’s blossoming into one of the state’s most daunting rim protectors, makes scoring on the Cardinals a tall task.
Outside of defensive scheme, Middleton has seen first hand that plenty of Sun Prairie hoopers can find buckets. Antony, Outlay, and Auston have all given Middleton fits this season. Unfortunately for Middleton, a fourth Cardinal has come into her own scoring the ball recently.
Senior guard Rachel Rademacher, the speedy pilot of the offense, has gotten into the habit of getting buckets, too. In her last nine games, she’s averaging 12 points, including a 26-point explosion in a win over Janesville Craig on Feb. 3.
A win for Sun Prairie on Friday would set up a date with the winner of No. 6 seed Watertown and No. 11 Milwaukee Pulaski. Sun Prairie has not played either team this year, nor does it have any shared opponents with either.
Another team to keep an eye on in the bottom half of Sectional 3 is the No. 10 seed, Madison La Follette. The Lancers are red hot thanks to the return of senior guard Aaliyah Smith. They’ve won 12 straight games and earned the No. 9 spot in the last Division 1 coaches poll standings. The Lancers got off to a tough start this year, losing seven of their first eight games, hence the low seeding.
Sun Prairie and La Follette met twice in the regular season. The first matchup happened way back on Nov. 23. Four of Sun Prairie’s starters scored in the double digits as the Cardinals claimed a 64-49 win at home.
In the second edition, the Lancers had Smith and home-court advantage. Smith put up a game-high 26 points as La Follette earned a 70-60 win, snapping a 7-game Sun Prairie winning streak.
Sun Prairie has quite awhile before it has to worry about La Follette. Additionally, the Lancers have to get through No. 7 seed Brookfield Central as well as likely Arrowhead in order to potentially face Sun Prairie in the sectional semifinal, assuming the Cardinals advance to that point.