Sophomore guard Jerry Kaminski drives against La Crosse Central’s Devon Fielding during Tuesday’s non-conference game. The Cardinals lost, 53-52.

LA CROSSE

Time ran out on Sun Prairie Tuesday.

Trailing by a point and with possession, the Cardinals didn’t even get off a potential game-winning shot as the buzzer sounded on a 53-52 non-conference loss at La Crosse Central.

“I have no idea what was going on, he didn’t take the shot,” said Sun Prairie head coach Jeff Boos, who drew up a play for his leading scorer, junior Ben Olson. “I don’t know if he was unaware of what was going on or if he froze. I just don’t know?”

The Red Raiders (5-1) took a 53-52 lead on sophomore Noah Compan’s lean-in basket with 20 seconds remaining. It was Central’s first and only lead of the night.

“It’s situational basketball so you go with what you’ve been doing, but it shouldn’t have ever come down to that play. We were in position, but we didn’t get the stop; if we take care of business prior to that, we’re not in that spot. We didn’t execute it well enough to win it.”

Sun Prairie (1-3) took a 52-48 lead with 2 minutes remaining, following baskets by Austin Knade and Addison Ostrenga on consecutive possessions.

A 3-pointer by Bennett Fried pulled La Crosse Central within one with 1:34 to go.

The Cardinals started out slow but were able to build a 32-23 halftime advantage.

“We kind of just got off track in the second half, we gave them some room and instead of putting them away; we let them back in the game by taking shots we didn’t in that particular moment,” said Boos.

Olson again led the Cardinals in scoring finishing with 17 points while freshman Cole Hansen scored 12 on four 3-point baskets. Senior Connor Carpenter added eight.

Devon Fielding and Fried each scored 14 for Central.

Up Next

The Cardinals travel to Oconomowoc Saturday for a 1 p.m. start, then play at Sussex Hamilton Monday at 7 p.m.

LA CROSSE CENTRAL 53

SUN PRAIRIE 52

Sun Prairie 32 20 — 52

La Crosse Central 23 30 — 53

Sun Prairie (fg ft-fta pts) — Hansen 4 0-0 12, B. Olson 7 1-2 17, Carpenter 3 2-2 8, Houtakker 2 1-3 5, Kaminski 1 0-0 2, Ostrenga 2 2-2 6, Knade 1 0-0 2. Totals — 20 5-6 52.

La Crosse Central — Adams 4 0-0 8, Fielding 6 1-1 14, Fried 5 2-3 14, Warren 1 0-0 2, Compan 5 2-2 13, Brindley 1 0-0 2. Totals — 22 5-6 53.

3-point goals — SP 7 (Hansen 4, B. Olson 2, Houtakker 1); LC 4 (Fried 2, Fielding 1, Compan 1). Total fouls — SP 10; LC 13.

