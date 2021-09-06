As the weeks wind down toward the end of the 2021 racing season, the action on track at Jefferson Speedway continues to impress. This week, it was Late Model pilot, Kyle Smith of Lake Mills, standing tall in victory lane following the milkrite InterPuls 50 lap main event. The win marks Smith’s first feature victory of the season with only one more night remaining in the regular season.
David Malisch and Tyler Peterson paced the field to green with Peterson grabbing control on the opening lap. Smith following Peterson into second with Dale Nottestad quickly up to third. The leaders ran nose to tail until lap 22 when a caution slowed the pace pitting Peterson and Smith on the front row for the restart.
The duo raced side by side until lap 25 when Peterson moved out front. Smith returned under Peterson a couple laps later, only to be slowed by a caution once again on lap 28. Peterson and Smith once again led the field back to green.
This time, it was Smith gaining control of the top spot with Nottestad moving up to challenge Peterson for second. Nottestad completed the pass on lap 31 as he began to size up Smith on the point. Nottestad began working the low side of the leaders with ten laps to go. Lap after lap, Nottestad attempted to draw even with Smith.
With three laps to go, Nottestad got along side Smith as the pair of competitors fought for control. As they raced off turn four for the final time, it was Smith the momentum. At the checkers, it was Smith for the win with Nottestad settling for second. Michael Grueneberg, Shaun Scheel and Peterson rounded out the top five.
Stoughton’s Brandon DeLacy grabbed the lead early in the 30 lap Sportsman feature and hung on to claim the win in the race. Chris Harmon and DeLacy opened the action from the front row with Harmon holding the early advantage. DeLacy fought back alongside Harmon, sliding past in the lead on lap three.
After a caution on lap 12, DeLacy and Harmon led the field back to green with DeLacy trying to clear for the top spot once again. DeLacy did so on lap 20 with Mark Deporter moving up to challenge Harmon for second. Deporter and Harmon battled hard side by side, touching a few times, while DeLacy opened up a healthy advantage. DeLacy remained in control to cross the stripe first and secure the win. Harmon claimed second with Deporter, Bobby Selsing Jr and Tytus Helgestad rounding out the top five.
Tucker Bodendorfer of Muskego led the 25 lap Hobby Stock feature from start to finish to claim the win in the event. Starting alongside Chuck Egli, Bodendorfer cleared for the lead on lap two and quickly began to pull away. Meanwhile, Egli and Mike Bollinger battled for second with Scott Riedner closed in behind them.
Bollinger made his way up to second on lap 15 and began to try and reel in Bodendorfer at the front. Riedner got to third on lap 25, bringing his son Brandon along for fourth. But at the front, it was all Bodendorfer, as the youngster cruised to the checkers for his first career Hobby Stock feature win. Bollinger finished second followed by Scott Riedner in third. Brandon Riedner and Chris Flairty.
Jefferson’s Matthew Thoma picked up the win in the 12 lap Road Warrior feature event. Rodger Stephenson led lap one with Thoma charging up on the low side. Thoma slid out front on lap two just before a caution slowed the pace. Thoma and Stephenson led the field back to green with Thoma moving ahead on the restart.
AJ Accardi made his way up to second on lap four and began to search for a way by the leader. But Thoma remained strong out front, holding off Accardi to secure the win. Accardi was second followed by Bill Reynolds, Garrett Meister and Stephenson.
It was season championship night for the Legends division with Aaron Moyer of Hartford nailing down his fifth straight championship by claiming the 20 lap feature event. After several cautions to begin the event, Kenny Storkson took the lead with Robby Harrison and Ben Massman battling for second behind him. On lap five, Moyer moved into third and drove under Harrison looking for second.
A lap later, Moyer was in second and challenging Storkson at the front. Moyer made the winning pass on lap eight and immediately opened up a large lead over the field. Moyer maintained his lead through a final caution on lap 17 and drove his machine into victory lane with his fifth win of the season. As mentioned, Moyer secured his fifth consecutive championship at Jefferson Speedway in the Legends division.
The Bandoleros also completed their regular season with Cohen Henze of Juda claiming both the 18 lap feature event as well as the season title. Paegan Ellingson grabbed the early lead at the start with Collin Murphy moving up to second on lap five. Henze followed into third and went right to work on Murphy for second.
Henze made the pass on lap seven and drew even with Ellingson as they raced into turn three. Henze cleared for the lead and began to pull away from the field with Easton Rieder made his way to second. At the checkers, it was Henze for the win followed by Riedner, Avery Linnerud, Murphy and Ellingson.
Next Saturday, September 11, is Season Championship Night with time trials at 4pm and racing at 6pm. Jefferson Speedway is located halfway between Jefferson and Cambridge on Hwy 18. Please visit jeffersonspeedway.com for more information.