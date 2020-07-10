JULY 6-12
Here are some of the sports headlined stories that ran during past editions of the Star Countryman and The Star.
1954 — The Juniors defeated the Lutherans in the only game played during Sun Prairie Rec Softball League. Juniors improved to 3-1 in league play, one-half game behind Seminary Springs. Leo Renz leads the way in the “500 Club” with a 1.000 batting average (6-for-6), while Don Virchow and John Hoppman follow with solid .857 averages. Otto Schwertzfeger and Dave Quinn are batting .750.
1985 — Craig Oehrlein, Jeff Handlen, Scott Kasper, Dave Rupp, Rob Charles, Mike “Doc” Tietz and Jason Jensen represented Sun Prairie in the AA Teener baseball All-Star Game. In four games Sun Prairie won three, incuing victories over Jefferson (4-3), Madison Tom McGann (2-1) and DeForest (21-4). Oehrlein was named the All-Star MVP after going 8-for-12 at the plate
2007 — Former Sun Prairie resident Jeff Royle becomes the president of the Green Bay Bullfrogs, an independent baseball team that plays in the Northwoods League.
