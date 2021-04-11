The Sun Prairie girls tennis team played Janesville Craig to the bitter end Monday, suffering a 4-3 loss to their Big Eight Conference counterpart.
The Cardinals got two wins in singles from Lexi Stein and Lauren Schmitz. Stein defeated the Cougars’ Myrka Ceballos in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1, while also winning in straight sets was Schmitz, a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Madison Burrow.
Sun Prairie’s over victory came in doubles as the No. 1 duo of Reagan Schwartzer and Abbie Mott turned back JC’s Sage Baumeister and Brooke Pehl, 6-3, 7-5.
The Cardinals didn’t win a single match in a Big Eight dual with Middleton, falling 7-0 Tuesday.
Up Next
Sun Prairie will host the WIAA Alternate Fall subsectional Monday. Play begins at 9 a.m. at the SPHS courts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.