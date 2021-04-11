GIRLS TENNIS

The Sun Prairie girls tennis team played Janesville Craig to the bitter end Monday, suffering a 4-3 loss to their Big Eight Conference counterpart.

The Cardinals got two wins in singles from Lexi Stein and Lauren Schmitz. Stein defeated the Cougars’ Myrka Ceballos in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1, while also winning in straight sets was Schmitz, a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Madison Burrow.

Sun Prairie’s over victory came in doubles as the No. 1 duo of Reagan Schwartzer and Abbie Mott turned back JC’s Sage Baumeister and Brooke Pehl, 6-3, 7-5.

The Cardinals didn’t win a single match in a Big Eight dual with Middleton, falling 7-0 Tuesday.

Up Next

Sun Prairie will host the WIAA Alternate Fall subsectional Monday. Play begins at 9 a.m. at the SPHS courts.

