Football will happen in Sun Prairie this fall — sort of.
The Sun Prairie High School football program was given permission to hold practices this fall at the newly renovated Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
The first practice will be held on Monday, Oct. 19, and will be the first time any sort of event will take place at the brand new stadium located just off of Main Street on Kroncke Drive.
“We’ll be in groups (or pods) of 10 and practice on the new field,” said Sun Prairie head football coach Brian Kaminski.
Kaminski was given the good news on Friday, and he informed his players and coaches.
“Our district decided to bring some K-3 students back in the building, as well as some students with IEP’s (Individualized Education Program). Since they decided to bring in some small groups of people, they decided to give athletics a try, of course in some small groups as well,” Kaminski said.
Football programs that have chosen to play in the spring rather than the fall due to ongoing concerns of COVID-19 will be allowed 15 contact days, according to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.
“It was cleared by our district and the WIAA,” said Kaminski. “It gives us an opportunity to have contact with our student-athletes.”
In July, the Big Eight Conference, which Sun Prairie is affiliated to, chose to suspend all fall sports and move them to the spring, in hopes that by then the coronavirus pandemic will be under control.
All players and personnel will go through a screening every time they enter the stadium
“We’re obviously going to be following any and all safety guidelines. We’re going to be in groups of 10 and keep those same 10 people together all the time, they have to socially distance, they have to wear masks; there’s really a lot of restrictions, through both Dane County and our school district.”
The last time Kaminski and his staff were officially together with the team was on Nov. 8, 2019, when the Cardinals lost 28-17 to Madison Memorial in the WIAA Division 1 state playoff quarterfinals.
“I’m just excited to bring our kids back; I want to see the kids, that’s the bottom line,” said Kaminski. “It’ll be good to get the kids in the stadium. It’s really questionable if we can even use a ball and play catch, but it doesn’t matter, I just want to be with our student-athletes.”
