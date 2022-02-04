The Sun Prairie wrestling team's push for the postseason took a step in the right direction at the Deerfield Scramble on Saturday, Jan. 29. The Cardinals put together an outstanding team performance, scoring 512 points to finish 3rd of the 19 competing teams. Random Lake finished in 1st with 700 team points and Menasha took 2nd with 565.
"It's very exciting," Sun Prairie head coach Jim Nelson said. "We did a lot of good things Saturday. We're seeing a lot of growth. The kids have put in the hard work, both in practice and the meets. That work will get them ready for the postseason."
Sophomore Parker Olson was the story of the day for the Cardinals, taking home 1st place in the 120 lbs. weight class. After a 1st round bye, Olson got out to a hot start by pinning Waterloo's Ryan Fugate in just 17 seconds. He followed that up with another pin in 1:03 in the next round against Mount Horeb/Barneveld's JJ Poarch.
Olson's two final matches went the distance, but he remained resilient to win both. He secured a 6-1 decision win over Random Lake's Jackson Averill to put himself in position to win the day. In his final match, Olson impressed with a 7-0 decision win over Menasha's Patrick Guala-Reinders to take home 1st place and 70 team points for the Cardinals.
"He just dominated," Nelson said of Olson. "He did a great job from the neutral position and had complete control of all of his matches."
Sun Prairie nearly had another 1st place finish in the 106 lbs. weight class. Sophomore Christopher Anderson, ranked the No. 5 wrestler in his weight class in Division 1, had an outstanding day.
Despite Anderson's high rank and undefeated record this season, he wasn't the top seed. That position belonged to Kenosha Christian Life's Drew Dolphin, the No. 2 wrestler in 106 lbs. in Division 3. Both received early byes, but a collision between the two seemed inevitable.
Anderson buzzed through his first three matches. He pinned Deerfield's Evan Grosvold in just nine seconds, then turned around and pinned Jefferson's Kaleb Jose in only 27 seconds. His impressive pin streak continued as he got the win over Random Lake's Chase Koepp in 20 seconds. This set up a match with Dolphin, the final one of the day.
The match was an absolute slugfest that went the distance. Anderson entered the final period trailing 11-6, but put on a display. He earned nine points in the final period, utilizing a massive takedown, a reversal, a nearfall, and an escape. Unfortunately, it would come up just short as Dolphin scored five points in the third period to escape with a 16-15 decision win.
Anderson finished in 2nd place and earned 64 points for Sun Prairie.
"It was an barnburner," Nelson said of the match. "Christopher did a great job, I'm very proud of his fight. It was one of those matches that could have gone either way."
The strong performances didn't end there. Freshman Brennan Hoffman took home 3rd in the 113 lbs. weight class, earning 54 points for the Cardinals. He kicked off his day with a pin against Javier Altilano of Kenosha Christian life in 1:38. He then suffered a pin but didn't relent. He bounced right back, pinning Jacob Lohmar of Brodhead/Juda in 4:40. In his final match of the day, he was pinned Grant Gibson of Random Lake in 2:42.
Freshman Jaxon Johnson put up a great performance in the 182 lbs. weight class as well. After a first round bye, he pinned Stoughton's Niko Jemillo in 1:49 to get off to a hot start.
He suffered back-to-back pins in his following two matches. He took home a medical forfeit win in his last scheduled match of the day to finish 3rd overall and take home 54 points for Sun Prairie.
Sophomore Isaiah Horan only lost once on Saturday in the 195 lbs. weight class. After a first round bye, he suffered his first loss, a tight 5-2 decision in favor of Stoughton's John Harman. Then, Horan got to work.
In a long battle, he got the best of Menasha's Richard Waldburger, pinning him in 5:48. He followed that up with a medial forfeit win over Ian Spoke of Waterloo. Horan closed the day out with a dominant 16-0 tech fall victory over Clayton Nehls of Poynette. Horan finished 5th and earned Sun Prairie 41 points.
Freshman Corbin Smith continued to improve in the 170 lbs. weight class. He won two matches to finish 7th and earn Sun Prairie 38 points. He kicked off his day by pinning Carson Escalona II of Mount Horeb/Barneveld in 1:35. After three losses, two by pin and one by major decision, Smith bounced back to finish the day strong. He pinned Grant Restoule of Menasha in 3:34 to finish in 7th.
After an early loss, junior Seth Kosky never lost again on his way to 9th place and 37 points for Sun Prairie. After a first round pin sent him to the consolation bracket, Kosky got rolling. He received a bye then pinned Eli Burke of Stoughton in 1:30. He followed this up with another first round pin against Nathan Hahn of Lake Mills in 0:56. His final battle against Marcus Volkert of Mayville was a long one, but Kosky fought his way to a victory with a pin at the 5:14 mark.
Freshman Alex DeZiel was another Sun Prairie wrestler who only lost once. After a first round bye, he lost a battle of a match by getting pinned at the 5:04, dropping him to the consolation bracket. There, DeZiel shined bright.
He kicked things off by pinning La Follette's Emmanuel Furlow in 0:57. Then he pinned Ryan Errthum of Mount Horeb/Barneveld in 1:42. The streak of first-round pins reached three straight for DeZiel as he pinned Andrew Maly of Monona Grove/McFarland in 1:58 to close the day on a hot streak. He finished 5th to earn 42 points for the Cardinals.
Junior Mason Bogardt picked up a couple of wins in the 152 lbs. weight class to finsih 6th and earn Sun Prairie 37 points.
He kicked the day off with a strong 6-0 decision win over Landon Cashmore of Kenosha Christian Life. After a loss sent him to the consolation bracket, Borgardt bounced back with a pin against Seth Bunn of Middleton in 4:35. Bogardt closed out the scramble with back-to-back losses.
Sophomore Teague Justman took home 4th place in the 132 lbs. weight class to earn Sun Prairie 45 team points. His day got off to a great start, receiving a first-round bye and pinning Joe Stoddard of Mount Horeb/Barneveld in 1:20.
In the championship bracket, Justman went up against some solid competition and lost his final three matches.
The postseason is rapidly approaching for the Cardinals. Next up is the Big Eight conference meet at Verona High School on Saturday, Feb. 5. Following that, WIAA regionals kick off at Waunakee High School on Saturday, Feb. 12. Cardinals that survive the regional will have home-mat advantage in the next round as Sun Prairie is a host site for sectionals on Saturday, Feb. 19.