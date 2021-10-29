Sun Prairie's hopes for a deep run in the boys soccer state tournament were dashed in heartbreaking fashion Thursday, Oct. 28 at Arrowhead High School. The Cardinals and the Warhawks battled through pouring rain in the first half and came to a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation. In the overtime period, it looked like penalty kicks were imminent until Arrowhead senior midfielder Sam Fenske snuck a goal past Sun Prairie's keeper, Carsten Ganter, just one minute before penalty kicks were set to start to give the Warhawks a 2-1 victory.
"We played well," Sun Prairie head coach Tok Kim said. "I'm very proud of the game they played. We couldn't finish on our opportunities and they did. At this level, that's the difference. The kids did what I asked them to do, we just didn't win. Someone had to win, it turned out to be them."
Despite the downpour, Sun Prairie came out with an unquestioned drive to score early. Arrowhead's keeper was alert and proficient, though, and turned away every look. Both teams had quick midfielders which resulted in plenty of turnovers.
Arrowhead struck first. In the 14th minute, an Arrowhead striker was tackled to the ground in the box, setting up a penalty kick. Senior captain Langdon Gryglas did the honors for the Warhawks and skipped a shot on the ground toward the right side of the goal. Ganter guessed it right but coudln't get there in time as the ball rolled past his outstretched hand, giving Arrowhead an early 1-0 lead.
The offense just seemed disjointed for Sun Prairie for a bit after the Arrowhead score. It wasn't for a lack of trying, either. The midfielders were serving up beautiful entry passes and crosses. The only problem is there was never anyone in the box to receive them. Sun Prairie struggled to even get shots up as halftime approached.
With about five minutes left in the first half, something clicked. The Cardinals were suddenly filled with offensive aggression, weaving through the defense and firing off shots. This aggression was awarded when senior midfielder Andrew Nolan fired a ball into the box from the right side. The kick was a rocket aimed directly at the hands of an Arrowhead defender. A handball was called and the Cardinals were awarded a penalty kick.
Junior midfielder Riley Stevens did the honors for Sun Prairie. He fired a screamer to the right. The keeper was never close as the ball hit the back of the net and tied the game at one each.
Stevens nearly got another goal as the first half came to an end, but Arrowhead's keeper somehow managed to snag it before disaster struck again. The two teams entered halftime tied.
In the second half, Sun Prairie senior midfielder Nathan Voung was outstanding. He was the most driven player on the field, giving his absolute all to secure the ball and push it up to his brother, Gabe. It was an inspiring scene to see.
While Nathan's efforts created some opportunities, a goal didn't come from it. Even as Arrowhead picked up two yellow cards, no scoring opportunities turned up for the Cardinals despite dominating possession for most of the second half. By this point, the rain had cleared up, and Arrowhead looked gassed.
In the 65th minute, Gabe Voung nearly broke the game wide open. Junior forward Mason Borgardt crossed the ball into the box as Gabe leaped up for a header. He came up just inches short as the ball bounced out of the box.
Both teams had a few other looks at the goal that never solidified into goals. The scoreboard flashed 80:00 with the game tied at one. Overtime.
Through the 10-minute first half of the overtime period, not much happened. Both teams were fighting off exhaustion and trying to conserve energy for defensive stops. Arrowhead had a few free kick opportunities but the Sun Prairie defense did a good job of turning them away. On to the second half of overtime.
In the 96th minute, Sun Prairie nearly had its winner. Andrew Nolan fired a through ball into the box but Gabe Voung got tied up with a defender on his way in and came up a few steps short of putting it past the keeper. Instead, Arrowhead pushed it up the field.
In the 99th minute, just a minute away from penalty kicks, the defense finally broke for Sun Prairie. A mad scramble in front of the goal after some nifty weaving from an Arrowhead forward left Arrowhead's Sam Fenske with the ball on his foot and no one in front of him. He slapped a quick shot to the left of the keeper. Arrowhead had a lead with just seconds left.
Obviously, Sun Prairie put together a feverish push to the Arrowhead to try to quickly tie it back up before time was up. Arrowhead remained composed and turned the ball away time after time, locking up to secure the win. The scoreboard reached 100:00 and the exhausted Cardinals collapsed to the field. An incredible effort wasn't enough as Arrowhead advanced, 2-1.
Arrowhead will face Verona in the sectional championship at Oconomowoc High School Saturday, Oct. 30.
As for Sun Prairie, this brings an end to an outstanding season for the Cardinals. Sun Prairie finished the season with a 17-2-5 overall record, finishing 2nd in the Big Eight conference with a 7-1-1 record.
The end of the season brings the end of the careers of the class of 2022, including Ben Rudnicki, Nathan Parrish, Jacob Baldwin, Nathan Voung, Gabe Voung, Logan Parrish, Andrew Nolan, Jackson Boott, Dean Franks, Tyler Morrison, Matthew Thomas, Will Tenpas, and Colin O'Brien.
"It's tough," coach Tok said. "The seniors put in a lot of work. For it to come to an end, it's just tough. I'm so proud of them. They should not hang their head. It was a great season."
Gabe Voung deserves his flowers for delivering an outstanding season. He led the team in goals (26), assists (16), and total points (68). He was as reliable as a forward could be, earning first team All-Conference honors as he paced the Cardinals' season.
With a solid core of underclassmen, now begins the rebuild for Sun Prairie as it will attempt to put together another outstanding squad next season.