The two top teams from the Big Eight conference will meet once more, this time with even more on the line than last time. When Sun Prairie and Middleton last met, the prize for the victor was the Big Eight crown. Sun Prairie claimed that with a 26-21 victory in the second-to-last week of the regular season. Now, the two squads will face off in Level 3 of the WIAA playoffs with a trip to semistate on the line.
Here come the Cardinals
How did Middleton get to this stage of the postseason? Well, the Cardinals took their anger from that close Sun Prairie loss out on some helpless Madison teams. Middleton closed out the regular season with a 47-6 win over Madison East. After that, in Level 1 of the playoffs, Middleton thumped Madison Memorial 33-3.
The blowouts quickly ended as No. 2 seed Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln was up next in Level 2. It took a huge stop on a 2-point conversion late in the 4th quarter for Middleton to escape with a 21-20 win.
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln is surprisingly a shared opponent for Middleton and Sun Prairie. Sun Prairie played them way back in week 2 of the regular season. A great barometer to compare the two performances is Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln running back Leo Brostowitz.
The junior is the Red Raiders' best weapon. He ran all over Sun Prairie in that week 2 game, gaining 185 yards on 23 carries for an 8 yards per carry average and a touchdown. He still got his against Middleton, but struggled more. There, he averaged only 4.5 yards per carry but still managed 112 yards and two scores.
Still, the game was never close for Sun Prairie, which might have inflated Brostowitz's numbers. Sun Prairie blew the Red Raiders out, 49-21.
Return of a difference maker
There is one major difference in this rematch that wasn't present in the first edition: Elijah Gray. The first team All-Conference running back was ruled ineligible for the Sun Prairie game in the regular season after he was ejected from the Verona game a week prior. His backup, sophomore Bryce Falk, couldn't pick up the slack as he could only generate 65 yards on 18 carries.
Gray is back, and that spells trouble for Sun Prairie. He's rushed for more than 90 yards in all three of his games since returning, including a 106 yard, one touchdown performance last week against Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.
Reviewing the tape
While Middleton struggled to run the ball against Sun Prairie last time, Sun Prairie seemed to do just fine. Junior running back Cortez LeGrant exploded for 150 yards and a touchdown on just 18 carries, gashing Middleton for 8.3 yards per carry.
In the battle of the quarterbacks, Sun Prairie's Jerry Kaminski proved to be better. He took care of the ball, completing 10 of his 19 passing attempts for 153 yards and two scores. Middleton's Gabe Passini had more yardage with 212, but he tossed an interception in addition to his two touchdowns.
The Sun Prairie secondary has to do a better job of containing Middleton senior receiver Cole Toennies. The first team All-Conference selection hauled in eight catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns. He's obviously Middleton's primary weapon, especially without Gray, but Sun Prairie's dynamic cornerback duo of seniors Michael McMillan and Brandon Hernandez will be tasked with slowing him down.
Turnovers played a huge factor in the last matchup and should again this Friday. Both Middleton and Sun Prairie scored off of turnovers last time. Middleton's Blake Van Buren scooped up a fumble and scored it midway through the second quarter to give Middleton a 14-7 lead. To kick off the fourth quarter, Sun Prairie linebacker Davis Hamilton jumped a route and picked off a pass from Passini, taking it 37 yards for what would end up being the game-winning score.
Speaking of Hamilton, he was huge in the last matchup of these two teams. On offense, he caught five passes for 97 yards and also racked up 11 tackles on defense. Named first team All-Conference on both sides of the ball, Sun Prairie will need another great contribution from him to advance.
When and where?
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium Friday, Nov. 5.
Who's next?
The winner of this Level 3 game moves on to semistate. Waiting there will be the winner of No. 1 seed Mukwonago and No. 2 seed Muskego. Muskego and Mukwonago finished the regular season ranked No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, in the Coaches Poll, just behind Sun Prairie at No. 3.