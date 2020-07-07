Several high-profile coaches in the Big Ten are facing pivotal seasons in 2020, perhaps none moreso than Scott Frost, whose third campaign at Nebraska must yield improvement. And a great deal of the Huskers’ potential success falls on the shoulders of junior quarterback Adrian Martinez, who is anxious to turn the page on last year’s struggles as a preseason Heisman candidate.
But with every missed projection, comes a proverbial diamond-in-the-rough as we saw during Tanner Morgan’s emergence. Morgan led Minnesota to their first 11-win season in more than a century with 30 touchdown passes, light years better than his freshman numbers. Gophers coach P.J. Fleck says there will be a competition during the spring, but we know better.
Often known for its elite-level running backs and top-end defensive line talent, the Big Ten could be be carried by its quarterback play this fall, but that doesn’t make trying to rank the league’s best — from worst to first — any easier. There’s starpower at the top of the conference, followed by a handful of candidates who may enjoy breakout seasons.
The following is how 247Sports national analyst Barton Simmons ranks the league’s starting quarterbacks, from top to bottom, ahead of the 2020 season with insight on a few of the most notable:
14. Artur Sitkowski, Rutgers
13. Aidan Smith, Northwestern
12. Rocky Lombardi, Michigan State
11. Josh Jackson, Maryland
10. Spencer Petras, Iowa
The skinny: Entering his fifth season at the program, Northwestern’s Aidan Smith appeared in eight games with six starts in 2019, leading the team with 760 passing yards and three touchdowns along with 211 rushing yards and a score. Pat Fitzgerald hopes he is a difference-maker for a unit that struggled mightily at times during last year’s disappointing campaign. ... Iowa’s coaching staff has expressed extreme confidence in Petras, who takes over for Nate Stanley. Kirk Ferentz said at the end of the season that Petras “seems to have all the right attributes and now it’s a matter of him getting himself ready and going out and competing.”
9. DYLAN MCCAFFREY,
Michigan
“The (Joe) Milton threat is real for McCaffrey. That’s a kid with an absolute cannon so if we’re talking about overall ceiling, there’s an argument to be made that Milton is the guy. Ultimately there’s a slight experience edge with McCaffrey and probably a slight consistency edge too. But this is going to be a competition that is one of the more highly contested we’ve seen in a long time in Ann Arbor.”
The skinny: Serving as a reserve behind Shea Patterson each of the past two seasons, McCaffrey gets his shot at being the guy for the Wolverines this spring. McCaffrey is a rugged competitor and has shown a sense of fearlessness in a way when he has carried the football in 10 appearances since he arrived on campus in 2018. His abilities also give play-caller Josh Gattis an opportunity to tinker with the playbook a bit. He is believed to be the clubhouse leader for QB1, but the competition with Milton should be fierce.
8. BRANDON PETERS, Illinois
The skinny: The former Michigan quarterback took the position by the horns at Illinois last season, beating out Isaiah Williams and Matt Robinson in camp before leading the Illini to a postseason berth. He completed 152 of 275 passes (55.3 percent) for 1,884 yards for 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Something to watch this season however is Peters’ concussion history. He suffered two last season, one in the first half against Minnesota that caused him to miss the much-anticipated game with Michigan. Lovie Smith’s team went 6-5 in games Peters started last fall and they’re trying to build on that win total in 2020.
7. JACK PLUMMER, Purdue
The skinny: Elijah Sindelar was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, but has elected not to play this season, leaving the Boilermakers with several potential options at QB1. Plummer led Purdue last fall with 1,603 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions over nine games (six starts) as a redshirt freshman last season. He’ll most likely get first crack at first-team reps against Aidan O’Connell, who started three games in 2019 following Plummer’s late-season injury. With Rondale Moore back to full strength, Jeff Brohm’s offense should be able to pull themselves from the muck and back to a bowl game this fall.
6. SEAN CLIFFORD,
Penn State
The skinny: It was never going to be easy following Trace McSorley as Penn State’s starting quarterback given the expectations, but Clifford did an admirable job last season as one of the Nittany Lions’ leaders offensively. There were highs — notably his 8-0 start — and lows, including death threats following a loss at Minnesota, but Clifford made it through a year capped with a win vs. Memphis in the Cotton Bowl, Penn State’s 11th of the season. Clifford finished with 23 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. One major area of improvement coaches are looking for this fall will come in the accuracy department.
5. ADRIAN MARTINEZ, Nebraska
Barton’s take: “The Heisman Trophy hype that Martinez was getting last preseason probably isn’t realistic yet this year either yet, in part because of what’s around him and in part because he didn’t really progress last season. Right now Martinez is just a projection. This is a critical year for him to take that step he missed last year. Maybe in 2021 we can get aggressive with his ceiling.”
The skinny: If he can stay healthy, Martinez could be one of the Big Ten’s most prolific at quarterback considering the Huskers return their offensive front and are hungry to get to bowl eligibility for the first time under Scott Frost. Per Husker247, Martinez appeared in 10 games last fall, completing 59.3 percent of his passes for 1,956 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine picks.
4. JACK COAN, Wisconsin
The skinny: In 14 starts for the Badgers last season, Coan showed command of the offense — something he struggled with at times in 2018 while splitting time with future transfer Alex Hornibrook. With Coan returning, along with Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf, Wisconsin likes what it has at the position heading into spring camp. While Coan’s numbers were solid last fall — completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 2,727 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions — there’s always a chance Mertz challenges him for snaps this season. But given the senior’s experience level, it’s his job to lose and he’s not planning on splitting reps.
3. MICHAEL PENIX JR., Indiana
The skinny: Penix’s upside is so high that Peyton Ramsey decided to enter the transfer portal last month. In six starts last season for the Hoosiers, the Florida native completed 69 percent of his passes for 1,394 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 119 yards and two scores on 22 totes. Penix got hurt in November with a right sternoclavicular joint injury, prematurely ending his season for the second straight year. That’s the only worry with this playmaker — can he last a full season? Tom Allen said last fall Penix had a very bright future at Indiana and most believe that begins a few months from now for a bowl team in the Big Ten.
2. TANNER MORGAN, Minnesota
The skinny: Morgan flourished from the pocket as the Big Ten’s best behind Justin Fields last fall with 28 touchdowns, 2,975 yards and a quarterback rating of 180.4 (second only to Ohio State’s Heisman finalist). During Minnesota’s best campaign in nearly two decades, Morgan came up big in key spots against good teams, saving his best for Penn State in November (339 yards, three touchdowns). How good could he be in 2020? The Gophers return their entire offensive line and three other starters at the skill spots around Morgan within a unit that averaged 34 points per game last season. Minnesota should be high-powered once again.
1. JUSTIN FIELDS,
Ohio State
Barton’s take: “Ohio State did such a good job of giving Justin Fields open receivers within the offense and he showed that he’s precise and efficient as a passer. The next iteration is about anticipation to me, hitting the tight windows, making a covered receiver open by ball placement. That’s what we saw out of Joe Burrow and if Justin Fields is a No. 1 overall type of talent — and I think he can be — that’s the step we need to see out of him in the fall.”
The skinny: Fields threw 40 touchdown passes and only one interception during the regular season as the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year. Lethal on the ground before tweaking his knee, Fields kept the Buckeyes on schedule as the leader of a high-powered, balanced attack. Fields, who transferred to Ohio State from Georgia last January, was ranked as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 2 overall recruit in the country in the 2018 class, per the 247Sports Composite. The Heisman finalist is a frontrunner for next season’s top individual honor.
