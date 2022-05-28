It took an early comeback and was shortened by lightning, but the Sun Prairie softball team claimed its fifth consecutive WIAA state tournament regional championship with a 9-1 win over Baraboo in five innings on Thursday, May 26.
"It feels great," Sun Prairie head coach Jamie Olson said. "I'm very proud of these girls. They work hard."
While the No. 1 seed Cardinals would eventually take a comfortable lead and coast to victory, the No. 9 seed Thunderbirds of Baraboo struck first and made the host team sweat it out.
Sun Prairie threw sophomore ace pitcher Tayler Baker in this one, who had just earned her second consecutive 1st team all-conference recognition. She flexed the pitching potency that earns her such honors in the first inning, retiring the first three batters with a strikeout, a groundout, and a pop out.
The Cardinals didn't sweat leaving a runner stranded on third in the bottom of the first because Baker seemed to be up to her usual dominance. But, the wind soon picked up. With a storm looming over Sun Prairie High School, conditions got tricky for the starter.
She walked back-to-back batters to lead the top of the second inning and, after an error on a bunt, Baraboo had loaded the bases with no outs. Baker recovered with a strikeout, but would walk the next batter to bring a run in, giving Baraboo a 1-0 lead with the bases loaded and just one out.
Undeterred, Baker went right back to work. She avoided further damage by striking out the next two batters, holding the Thunderbirds to just one run. Still, the Cardinals had a hole to dig out of and momentum to regain.
"We have to start executing sooner rather than later," Olson said. "We have to put runs on early. We can't wait until the later innings to start tacking them on. Otherwise, games are going to be tight. But, the girls have done a great job when the situation calls for it."
Luckily, the Cardinals have one of the most potent offenses in the state. The bats responded in turn in the bottom of the second inning. Junior Sophia Royle reached first base on an error to kick off the inning, setting the stage for junior Vanessa Veith to tie things up. Veith hammered a triple over the right fielder's head, giving Royle plenty of time to sprint around the bases and tie the game at one run each. This was just the beginning of what turned out to be a stellar day for Veith at the plate.
Sophomore Grace Kramschuster was up next. She pounded a grounder to the shortstop, who was frozen by Veith's aggressive start towards the plate on contact. The shortstop fired home, too late to realize Veith had faked her out and returned to third. Kramschuster trotted safely to first to put runners on the corners for junior Isabel Royle.
Royle didn't disappoint, lifting a double into left field to score Veith and push Kramschuster to third to give Sun Prairie a lead for the first time that day. The Cardinals weren't done, either. A successful bunt from junior Carly Gross loaded the bases with no outs.
A fly out and a groundout make it look as though the Cardinals wouldn't further capitalize, until freshman Luci Moreno stepped up to the plate. She punished a grounder to third base that the fielder just couldn't handle. Isabel Royle sprinted home, giving the Cardinals a 3-1 lead to take into the third inning.
By now, Baker was cruising on the mound, the enjoyed another three up, three down inning in the top of the third to bring the Cardinals' red-hot bats back to the plate.
Sophia Royle reached second base on an error to lead things off in the bottom of the third. Veith stepped up once again, pushing a grounder into left field for another RBI to make it a 4-1 Sun Prairie advantage. Then, the bats really caught fire.
Both Kramschuster and Isabel Royle put back-to-back doubles into left field. Kramschuster's scored Veith and Royle's scored Kramschuster. Gross then put the ball in play to the shortstop, who mishandled it, allowing Royle to come home. When the dust had settled, Sun Prairie was up 7-1 and Baraboo opted for a pitching change.
Despite a fresh face on the mound, Sun Prairie kept grinding. Senior Kennedy Schaefer got the ball rolling again with a bloop single to right field. Moreno followed up by crushing a double into left field, bringing Schaefer and Gross around to score to put Sun Prairie ahead 9-1.
From there, pitching took over. Baker would add three more strikeouts to her tally in the top of the fourth and fifth innings, bringing her total to eight on the day. Baraboo's pitcher calmed down after Moreno's 2-run double and forced back-to-back three up, three down innings from the Cardinals.
At the conclusion of the fifth inning, Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee came onto the field waving his hands. The storm was only worsening overhead and lightning strikes had been observed close to the field. After some debate between the coaches and umpires, the game was ruled over after five innings of play, giving Sun Prairie a 9-1 win and a regional championship.
Sun Prairie's journey in the WIAA state tournament resumes on Tuesday, May 21 as it hosts No. 5 seed Madison Memorial. The Spartans got here with an 8-0 win over No. 4 seed Tomah in their regional championship.
Both members of the Big Eight conference, the Cardinals and Spartans are familiar foes. Memorial hasn't had much luck with the conference champion this season, though. Sun Prairie won the first matchup between the two 9-0 way back on April 19. The Cardinals again proved their worth with a 7-0 win over the Spartans on May 17.
Now, the two rivals will meet once more with a trip to the Sectional 3 championship on the line. No. 2 seed Monona Grove and No. 6 seed Middleton will duke it out on the other side of the bracket for the right to challenge the winner of Sun Prairie and Memorial for the sectional title.