Of the four remaining teams in Sectional 3 of Division 1 in the WIAA girls hockey state tournament, three were located in the greater Madison area. The No. 3 seed Cap City Cougars, however, got the short end of the draw and had to travel two hours north to take on No. 2 seed Viroqua in the sectional semifinal on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
There, Cap City turned in a strong 3-goal performance. In the end, Viroqua's home-ice advantage paid off as the Blackhawks secured a 5-3 win to advance and, in the process, put an end to a successful season for the Cougars.
Despite the eventual outcome, things looked promising for the Cougars early as a familiar face kicked off the scoring. Sophomore forward Keegan Sanderfoot (Sun Prairie), who scored all three of Cap City's goals in the regional opener against the Badger Lightning, started the Cougars off with a shorthanded goal midway through the first period. She was assisted by freshman defender Simone Dunai (Waunakee) as Cap City took an early 1-0 lead.
The Blackhawks answered emphatically. Viroqua hopped on the attack and found an equalizer just two minutes later as Leonie Boettcher took an assist from Gabby Olson and scored. Boettcher was just getting started, as was Viroqua's redemption tour on special teams.
After giving up the shorthanded goal to start the game, the Blackhawks made amends by taking advantage of their two subsequent power plays. Just over a minute after tying the game, Boettcher scored a power play goal, assisted by Olson and Rachel Simonson, to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead.
Boettcher wasn't done with her first period scoring. Yet again on the power play, Boettcher secured a hat trick by taking an assist from Lucia Nannini and Sylvi Shonka and ripping a shot into the back of the net with time winding down in the first period. Viroqua took that 3-1 lead into the end of the first period.
Cap City cleaned things up in a hurry. The Cougars would not commit another penalty for the remainder of the game, but the damage had been done as the Blackhawks went two for two on power play opportunities.
With a full second period without a penalty, it opened the door for Cap City to strike again. This time, the goal came from the stick of junior forward Georgia Rae Samuelson (Waunakee) with about two minutes remaining in the period. This was another special teams highlight as the Cougars were on the power play. Cap City utilized great puck movement, as the puck passed from both senior defender Aubrie Deprey (Sun Prairie) and junior defender Rachel Robbins (Waunakee) before Samuelson buried the goal to narrow the Viroqua lead to 3-2, as the score would remain for the remainder of the period.
Viroqua's Boettcher made her return just 18 seconds into the third period. She took an assist from Olson and Simonson and buried her fourth goal of the game to put the Blackhawks up 4-2. With plenty of time left on the clock, Cap City chose to continue battling.
After about five minutes of looking for an opportunity, the Cougars found an opening. Once again taking advantage of the power play, sophomore forward Maddie Tattersall (Sun Prairie) took an assist from sophomore forward Kaitlyn Nelson (Sun Prairie) and Dunai to bury a clutch goal and cut the Blackhawks' lead to 4-3 with about 12 minutes to go.
About a minute later, it looked as though Cap City had the break it needed. Viroqua committed its fourth penalty of the game, giving the Cougars yet another power play opportunity.
This optimism turned into disaster, though. As Viroqua neared killing off the power play, the puck bounced down to the Cougars' end of the ice. Viroqua's Simonson scooped up the puck and scored a shorthanded goal. Cap City's comeback attempt was now in jeopardy as the Blackhawks took a 5-3 lead with less than ten minutes to go.
The Cougars frantically tried to find the back of the net, but nothing connected. Viroqua was able to burn out the last of the clock and advance in the tournament.
This brings an end to an very successful season for the Cougars. Including the playoffs, Cap City posted a record of 13-12-1 this year, which included a 8-3-1 record in the Badger Conference, which earned it a 2nd place finish.
The loss also brings an end to a decorated senior class's run as Cougars, including Magnolia Von Bauer (Eastside), Alexa Berg (Waunakee), Meg Cumming (Sun Prairie), and Aubrie Deprey (Sun Prairie).
On the bright side, the Cougars return a gluttony of talent for next season. Top point-scorer Sanderfoot will be back for her junior campaign, as will other key contributors like Robbins, Samuelson, Tattersall, Brooke Ayres (Sun Prairie), and goalie Izzy Hahn (Waunakee).
This loss stings, but there is reason for optimism as the Cougars enter the offseason eager to prove themselves again at this time next year.
--
VIROQUA 5, CAP CITY 3
Goals- Viroqua: Leonie Boettcher (4), Rachel Simonson (1). Cap City: Georgia Rae Samuelson, Keegan Sanderfoot, Maddie Tattersall.
Assists- Viroqua: Gabby Olson (3), Simonson (2), Lucia Nannini, Sylvi Shonka. Cap City: Simone Dunai (2), Rachel Robbins, Kaitlyn Nelson, Aubrie Deprey.
Goalkeeping- Viroqua: Sami Bramstedt (33 saves on 36 shots, a save percentage of 92%). Cap City: Izzy Hahn (25 saves on 30 shots, a save percentage of 83%).