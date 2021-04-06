Despite playing only 11 games this season Sun Prairie’s Ben Olson’s play was recognized as he was named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State Honorable Mention Team.
Olson, a 6-foot-5 junior forward, led the Cardinals with an 18.6 points per game average.
Brandin Podziemski, a 6-6 senior forward from Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies, was named Wisconsin’s AP Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Nick Bennett, who led Racine St. Catherine’s to the Division 3 state championship, earned Coach of the Year honors.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR Brandin Podziemski, St. John’s NW Academies
COACH OF THE YEAR Nick Bennett, Racine St. Catherine’s
FIRST TEAM Player Ht. Yr. High School *Tyrese Hunter 6-1 Sr. Racine St. Catherine’s *David Joplin 6-7 Sr. Brookfield Central *Brandin Podziemski 6-6 Sr. St. John’s Academies Kamari McGee 6-0 Sr. Racine St. Catherine’s Preston Ruedinger 6-2 Sr. Lourdes Academy *unanimous
SECOND TEAM Hayden Doyle 6-2 Sr. Brookfield East Cam Palesse 6-5 Sr. Waukesha West Jackson Paveletzke 6-1 Jr. Kimberly Seth Trimble 6-3 Jr. Menomonee Falls Donald McHenry 6-4 Sr. Milw. Science
THIRD TEAM Cade Meyer 6-8 Sr. Monroe Max Weisbrod 6-3 Jr. DeForest Kobe Johnson 6-5 Sr. Chippewa Falls Jayden Jackson 6-3 Sr. Whitefish Bay
FOURTH TEAM Adam Larson 6-9 Sr. Fennimore Charlie Bender 6-3 Sr. Lake Mills Mason Dorn 6-1 Sr. Seymour Zac Johnson 6-3 Sr. River Falls Antuan Nesbitt 6-4 Sr. The Prairie School
High Honorable Mention (received at least one vote) Nate Abel, sr. Beaver Dam; Mason Dopirak, sr., Manitowoc Lincoln; Luke Haertle, jr., Lake Country Lutheran; Clayton Jenny, sr. Edgerton; Johnny Kinziger, so., DePere; Carter Lancaster, sr., Darlington; Gavin McGrath, sr., Onalaska; Milan Momcilovic, so., Pewaukee; Brian Parzych, sr., Wauwatosa East; Donavan Short, jr., Denmark; Casey Verhagen, jr., Sheboygan Lutheran.
Honorable mention Andrew Alia, jr., Kenosha St. Joseph; Grant Asman, sr., Kimberly; Jameer Barker, sr., Racine St. Catherine’s; Joey Berezowitz, sr., Burlington; Drew Biber, sr., Cedarburg; Levi Birkholz, so., Lakeside Lutheran; Quentin Bolton, sr., Somers Shoreland Lutheran; Will Boser, jr., Eau Claire Memorial; Jack Campion, jr., Milton; Victor Desmond, sr., Onalaska; Jake Dietz, sr., Neenah; Dillon Garthwaite, jr., Dodgeville; Peter Gustafson, sr., Monticello; Sam Haese, sr., Wrightstown; Luke Healy, sr., Hudson; Hunter Ingles, sr., Winneconne; Jalen Keago, sr., Oshkosh North; Andrew Keller, jr., Waunakee; Sam Kick, sr., Onalaska; Chad Kron, sr., Eau Claire North; Peyton Kuhn, Sr., Medford; Logan Landers, sr., Cedarburg; Carson Leuzinger, jr., Monroe; Dylan Lisitza, sr., Wisconsin Rapids; Cael McGee, sr., Stoughton; Noah Miller, sr., Ozaukee. Jack Misky, sr., Cuba City; Richie Murphy, sr., Cameron; Ben Nau, sr., Brookfield Central; Max Nelson, jr., Appleton North; Ben Olson, jr., Sun Prairie; Luke Pautz, jr., Manitowoc Roncalli; Gavin Proudfoot, jr., Onalaska Luther; Hank Reader, sr., Bangor; Tanner Resch, sr., Sussex Hamilton; Jack Rose, jr., Westosha Central; Gabe Siler, sr., St. Croix Central; Jasin Sinani, sr., Oak Creek; Marcus Tomashek, jr., Ashwaubenon; Matt Waldera, sr., Blair-Taylor; Craig Ward, jr., Marshall; Brenden Weis, sr., Janesville Parker; Barrett Witt, sr., Wisconsin Dells; Mac Wrecke, so., Arrowhead; Hunter Wright, sr., Auburndale.
