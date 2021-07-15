In the turbulent, alternate spring season the Sun Prairie boys soccer team was forced to endure, two players pushed through the distractions and played to a high enough level to receive invitations to the 2021 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association (WSCA)-Masonic All-Star Game. Senior midfielder Johnathan Trilling will suit up for the gold team while senior defender Keegan Duffy will play for the blue team.
On offense, Trilling was a main cog in the Sun Prairie offensive machine that averaged over three goals per contest. His 6 goals on the season were second most on the team, as were his 16 total points. Defensively, Duffy was the backbone for a stout unit that allowed multiple goals in a game just twice, opening the door the the Cardinals to find the success they did.
“They both did such an outstanding job this season,” Sun Prairie head soccer coach Tok Kim said. “Johnathan and Keegan were two of our ‘tri-captains’ and both really stepped up. They are both the reason we had success this season.”
Trilling and Duffy guided the Cardinals to an undefeated regular season in the spring of 2021, a 9-0-3 record good enough to earn them the top seed at their sectional and a bye to the regional championship. There, luck was not in their favor. Sun Prairie fell to Oregon in penalty kicks, 4-3. It was the second consecutive game Oregon had won in penalty kicks.
In addition to being selected for the All-Star game, both Duffy and Trilling were All-State selections by the WSCA. To top it all off, Trilling showed he was more than just an outstanding athlete, but also an outstanding student by being named honorable mention academic All-State.
“It’s why I coach,” Kim said of the accolades his two captains earned. “I love to see the growth and development, not only in soccer but in school. It makes me and the coaching staff very proud, and they are a great example to the underclassmen that will follow them.”
The 2021 WSCA-Masonic Boys All-Star Game will take place Saturday, July 17 at Hart Park Stadium in Wauwatosa, Wisc. at 11:30 a.m..