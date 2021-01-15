To say I had a bad week would be an understatement, picking just two of the six games correctly during the super wild-card weekend. So as they say, there’s nowhere to go but up.
So, let’s try this again … my predictions for NFL Playoffs Divisional Round are as follows:
Saturday’s Games
Rams at Packers
(Green Bay favored by 6 ½)
Go Pack Go! The Packers are rolling into the playoffs as the NFC North Division champions have won six straight and eight out of their last 10 games played to earn home field advantage throughout.
We’ve all seen Aaron Rodgers at his best, but quite frankly, he may be playing his best football EVER. With numbers like 4,299 yards, a career-high 48 touchdown passes and only five interceptions thrown, “A-Rodge” IS the best player in football with a third MVP coming his way. And don’t get me started on the play of Davonte Adams, one of the more unstoppable wide receivers in the game with 115 receptions for 1,374 yards and an NFL-best 18 touchdowns. And then there’s Aaron Jones (1,104 rushing yards, 355 receiving yards, 11 combined TDs) … I mean, come on.
Let’s not forget the play of the Packers defense. At mid-season everyone was calling for Defensive Coordinator Mike Pettine’s head, but the Green Bay D has risen from the ashes and moved up 9th overall.
But when it comes to defense the Packers’ opponent has cornered the market. The Rams are the No. 1 ranked defense in the NFL, allowing just over 281 yards/game with DE Aaron Donald leading the charge.
What it all boils down to for me, aside from the obvious cold weather conditions, is can the Packers stop the run and can the Rams stop the pass. I agree with the former and doubt the latter: Rodgers will throw four touchdowns and the Pack will advance to the NFC Championship game.
PREDICTION: Packers 28, Rams 24
Ravens at Bills (Buffalo favored by 2)
This is an intriguing game, featuring two of the more heralded quarterbacks of the 2018 NFL Draft: Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.
The Bills advanced to the Divisional Round for the first time in 25 years following a hard-fought 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Allen completed 26-of-35 passes for 324 yards, six to his main target Stefon Diggs for 128 and a score. That in itself will be a problem the Ravens will need to solve if they want to win.
Jackson is the reigning NFL MVP and became only the second quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards (1,005) while passing for 2,757 more yards and 26 TDs. While his arm wasn’t much of a factor in Baltimore’s 20-13 upset of Tennessee in the wild-card, his 136 yards on the ground were.
Look for the Bills to contain Jackson for the most part, with Allen hitting Diggs with the eventual game-winner midway through the fourth quarter advancing Buffalo to the AFC title game.
PREDICTION: Bills 24, Ravens 17
Sunday’s Games
Browns at Chiefs (Kansas City favored by 10)
The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs were expecting a different team, but sixth-seeded Cleveland’s 48-37 upset of Pittsburgh means the Browns are heading to Arrowhead Stadium Sunday.
It’s hard to overlook Baker Mayfield’s three-touchdown performance, or Kareem Hunt’s two rushing touchdowns, but the Browns will have to bring not only their A game but their A+ game if they want to pull off another colossal upset.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were able to rest up for this one
While it was Cleveland’s first playoff win (and appearance) since 2002, the last time the Browns won a road playoff game was 1969 … and that streak will continue.
It has been 20 days since Mahomes has played a game and the last time the Chiefs won a game by two scores was in Week 8 against the lowly Jets. But, the Chiefs are the Chiefs and the Browns are the Browns. Mahomes will kick it into gear and Kansas City will roll.
PREDICTION: Chiefs 40, Browns 22
Buccaneers at Saints (New Orleans favored by 3)
Brady vs. Brees, it’s been talked about until everyone is blue in the face. The two future Hall of Famers have combined for nearly 160,000 yards (that over 90 miles), over 1,150 touchdowns and seven Super Bowl wins (Brady has 6 to Brees’ 1). And when Brees turns 42 on Friday, they will have combined for 85 years on this planet.
This will be the third meeting of the season for the NFC South rivals. The Saints won both games, a 34-23 win in Week 1 and a 38-3 blowout in Week 8, with Brees throwing for six TDs in those two games while Brady was intercepted five times. But a lot has happened since those two meetings, most significantly Brees breaking 11 ribs and missing four games with Tasom Hill filling in and winning three of them.
But these are the playoffs and Brady, who owns and NFL record 31 postseason victories, seems to find what he needs to win this time of year: for example throwing for 381 yards and two scores in a 31-23 wild-card win over Washington last week.
The Bucs will contain both Brees and Alvin Kamara and Tommy and the boys will be headed to Lambeau Field for the NFC Championship game next week.
PREDICTION: Buccaneers 23, Saints 20
