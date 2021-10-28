Level 1 of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Division 1 playoffs on Friday, Oct. 22 was a return to normalcy for the Sun Prairie football team. There, the No. 1 seeded Cardinals beat up on No. 8 seed Madison La Follette, 63-0. After a couple of close contests to close out the regular season, Sun Prairie needed a big win like this to build some confidence.
The offense was clicking, junior running back Cortez LeGrant gashed the Lancers for 180 yards and four touchdowns behind a dominant performance from the offensive line. They’ll need to keep up the fireworks this week against No. 4 seed Fond du Lac.
Also nicknamed the Cardinals, Fondy and Sun Prairie have a recent playoff history, meeting in both 2018 and 2019. In 2018, Fondy dashed Sun Prairie’s hopes to repeat as state champions by beating them, 33-7, in Level 3. Sun Prairie got revenge, though, in 2019, winning 34-30 in a rainy, muddy Level 2 matchup.
We know plenty about Sun Prairie and its dominant, undefeated season already. Let’s take a closer look at the other Cardinals.
Fondy finished the regular season with a 5-4 overall record. In conference play, the Cardinals finished 4-3, tied for 3rd in the Fox Valley Association conference. Their conference is regarded as one of the tougher in the state so, despite its record, Fondy earned the No. 4 seed.
Sun Prairie and Fondy have one shared opponent this season: Verona. The Wildcats gave Sun Prairie just about all it could handle in the final game of the regular season. The Cardinals were saved by the kicking skills of junior Trevor Schulz, who hit the game-tying field goal to send the game to overtime and, once there, hit the game-winner to give the Cardinals a narrow 38-35 win.
As for Fondy, there wasn’t as much of a struggle. The Cardinals beat Verona 31-13 in Level 1 of the playoffs to advance to this game. Fondy held Verona scoreless in the second half to secure the win.
Fondy enters this week averaging 27 points per game, but that hardly displays the volatility of this squad. Three times this season, the Cardinals have been held under 14 points. Conversely, they’ve twice scored more than 50. That kind of boom-or-bust approach can play into Sun Prairie’s favor if its defense keeps up its impressive performance this season.
Fondy is quarterbacked by sophomore Connor Klapperich. His youth has shown a bit this season as he’s thrown as many interceptions as he has touchdowns (12). Outside of that, he’s completed 60% of his passes for 1,308 yards. He’s honestly more of a threat running the ball, carrying 98 times for 539 yards and four scores.
While Klapperich is nice running the ball, Fondy’s main weapon in the running game is junior Brayden Elgenbrodt. He’s turned 164 carries into 898 yards this season, an average of 5.5 per carry. 14 of those carries have resulted in touchdowns.
Outside of the rushing attack, the Cardinals have some formidable weapons through the air. Biggest among them is junior Ethan Wagner-Lang, a 6’4” receiver that has 415 yards and four touchdowns on just 22 catches on the season. That’s an average of 19 yards per reception. Fondy’s other main target is senior Josh Reetz. He’s hauled in a team-high 33 passes for 394 yards and six touchdowns.
Sun Prairie’s offensive line had better bring its A-game Friday. Fondy has a pair of senior edge rushers, Armond Wempner and Keegan Henschel, who both have seven sacks this season.
As imposing as the numbers may sound from Fondy’s defensive line, Sun Prairie can bring it as well. The front seven from Sun Prairie’s defense boasts four first team All-Conference players and a baffling snub of junior defensive lineman Nolan Olson. If four-star recruit Isaac Hamm is at full strength for this one, the run-heavy Fondy offense had better buckle up for a long day.
If Fondy is forced to move its attack primarily to the air, the interception-prone Klapperich will have two problems to worry about: first team All-Conference corner Michael McMillan and second team All-Conference corner Brandon Hernandez.
Whoever wins this game moves on to Level 3 to face the winner of No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln and No. 3 Middleton. This bodes well for Sun Prairie as the Cardinals have already beaten both teams in the regular season.
Kickoff for the Level 2 matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium Friday, Oct. 29.