October 8th, 2019.
That’s the last time any member of the Sun Prairie girls golf program participated in a competitive event. Well, that all will change this spring as the Cardinals have been afforded the luxury of participating in a five-week alternate fall season.
Sun Prairie will play in four invitationals with multiple schools at various courses — unfortunately none at Sun Prairie Golf Country Club — during the month of April.
“Of course I’m thrilled to be able to still have some sort of a season,” said Sun Prairie head coach Shana Tiltrum. “For many reasons: it’ll help keep the momentum going, keep the girls active and motivated, and keep the team bonding alive.”
The girls golf team, along with the other six varsity athletic programs Sun Prairie offers during the fall, had to move their 2020 fall season to the spring due to COVID-19.
“There’s been several things that have changed from the pandemic. With our season being in the spring, we have different weather to deal with for one thing. With it being a shortened season, colder weather, such a long span of time from the last season, all of these have affected our numbers. We are half as many as our typical fall season,” said Tiltrum.
“Hopefully we will get some of these girls back next fall. At this point, my hope is to make it an enjoyable season for the girls, where they learn and grow, have some competition as well.”
Tiltrum pointed to a few players that will be key to the team’s success this alternate season, including senior Zoey Cruz and sophomore twins Isabel and Sophia Royle.
“These girls are dedicated and I love it! Isabel and Sophia Royle have been working very hard in the off-season so I look forward to watching them. Senior Zoey Cruz will be one to keep an eye on this spring as well,” she said.
“We are a young team overall, but tons of potential from the girls coming up; they are soaking everything up that they can and thirsty for success.”
SUN PRAIRIE GIRLS GOLF
ALTERNATE FALL SCHEDULE
Thurs., Apr. 8 Glen Erin Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.
Wed., Apr. 21 Pleasant View Golf Course, 2 p.m.
Mon., Apr. 26 Brown County Golf Course, 9 a.m.
Wed., Apr. 28 Riverside Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.