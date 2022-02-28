High Series for 2/24/22 and 2/26/22

THURSDAY, FEB. 24-

900 Global Mites: Cooper Gronke, 220; Ryan Hron, 179; Sam Bergeson, 169; Lillian Gronke, 174.

Motiv Preps: Harry Will, 331; Braden Neuens, 238; Max Gebhardt, 228; Corey Peck, 191; Norah Will, 217; Kenzie O’Kroley, 207.

Ebonite Juniors: Dalton Kast, 560; Bruce Vang, 529; Connor Peck, 485; Gavin Cassidy, 459; Titus Lee, 419; Eli Hawley, 398; Cayden Peck, 397; Jaden Carley, 359; Lukas Carvajal, 328; Ariana Mobry, 474.

Storm Majors (Kegel Chromium): Carter Krachey, 649; Ashton Albrecht, 630; Jensen Est, 622; Daniel Wendt, 603; Joe Myhre, 599; Logan Rodefeld, 594; Gavyn Lynch, 586; Ethan Flood, 580; Derek Fischer, 579; Alex Baio-Olsen, 571; Alex Opitz, 529; Owen Hamen, 523; Bill Hunsicker, 519; Ava Rodefeld, 635; Zoey Darwin, 604; Tayler Baker, 486; Shuana Vang, 458.

SATURDAY, FEB. 26-

900 Global Mites: Caden Eoff, 209; Camden Kuehmichel, 203; Henry Starczynski, 198; Carter Erickson, 196; Elliott Holland, 131; Elin Getter, 194; Eva Enders, 174; Mia Enders-Hughes, 154; Odessa Wolfe, 140; Maddie Enders-Hughes, 138; Declan Reeves, 72.

Hammer Preps: Riley Reeves, 206; Mackenzie Glancy, 139; Logan Lechner, 312; Lucas Lechner, 244; Easton Janz, 216; William Lauritzen, 196.

Ebonite Juniors: Dalton Kast, 554; Brody Erickson, 481; Levi Pollentier, 473; Nolan Vossekuil, 436; Hunter Janz, 417; Austin Blum, 393; Bryson Pollentier, 388; Cooper Rodefeld, 388; Daniel Verdecchia, 337; Truman Swenson, 321; Xander Handley, 303; Gracie Moen, 357.

Roto Grip Majors: Madysen Gonzagowski, 503; Kylie Counard, 441; Sierra Mietzel, 422; Gavin Vossekuil, 592; Landen Murphy, 588; Cayden Carpenter, 574; Colton Moen, 572; Kevin Watrud, 548; David Flores, 544; Ethan Stai, 530; Caleb Ayres, 514; Raymond Collette, 512; Owen Mietzel, 503.

Storm Challenge (Kegel Chromium): Daniel Wendt, 698; JJ Wolfe, 654; Jensen Est, 612; Logan Rodefeld, 604; Ashton Albrecht, 604; Gavyn Lynch, 604; Carter Krachey, 586; Owen Hamen, 569; Joe Myhre, 507; Kelli Johnson, 550; Skye Farr, 544; Brooke Bandli, 539; Ava Rodefeld, 532.

