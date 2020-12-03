WEEK 13
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta over New Orleans
Chicago over Detroit
Cleveland over Tennessee
Miami over Cincinnati
Minnesota over Jacksonville
Las Vegas over NY Jets
Houston over Indianapolis
Packers over Eagles
Arizona over LA Rams
Seattle over NY Giants
New England over LA Chargers
Kansas City over Denver
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh over Washington
San Francisco over Buffalo
Tuesday’s Game
Baltimore over Dallas
WEEK 12 RESULTS: 11-5
TO DATE: 115-62
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.