SAMUEL CHAPMAN
Sports I played in high school: Golf and Bowling
Favorite sports memory: winning 2018 Nationals for bowling
Favorite school subject: Math
Post High School: MSOE to study Civil Engineering
Favorite place to eat: Pedro’s in Madison
I like competing against: Middleton and Verona
Motto/saying: “Keep Moving Forward” - Walt Disney
