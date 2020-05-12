SAMUEL CHAPMAN
SAMUEL CHAPMAN

Sports I played in high school: Golf and Bowling

Favorite sports memory: winning 2018 Nationals for bowling

Favorite school subject: Math

Post High School: MSOE to study Civil Engineering

Favorite place to eat: Pedro’s in Madison

I like competing against: Middleton and Verona

Motto/saying: “Keep Moving Forward” - Walt Disney

