Things got out of hand quickly in Sun Prairie's conference opener at La Follette Friday, Sept. 3. The passing game, led by junior quarterback Jerry Kaminski, continued to fly high as the defense put on an absolute clinic against the overmatched Lancers. The Cardinals walked out of Lussier Stadium with a 56-19 victory.
"Our guys were focused," Sun Prairie head coach Brian Kaminski said. "That's what we challenged them with this week. The first two weeks were great, but this is conference now. La Follette is always ready to play. We wanted our guys to be dialed in early and get the job done. They were able to do that tonight."
The varsity didn't even play the entire first half for Sun Prairie as the lead they built climbed to embarrassing numbers. This impressive performance was spearheaded by the defense. Isaac Hamm, the senior 4-star defensive lone prospect who missed last game with a shoulder injury, led a dominant Sun Prairie defensive line that made movement impossible for the La Follette offense. It took the Lancers until the end of the first quarter to get a first down and nearly halftime before they crossed midfield.
"I came out here and played the best i could, given the conditions," Hamm said. "We got a big team win out here tonight. Last year we showed that we had the best defense in the state. I think that momentum completely carried over to this year, it's clear that if we work together and stay humble, we're going to have a big year on defense."
While the defense did a fantastic job, the offense was just as impressive. Kaminski wasted no time scoring on the first drive, dotting a pass to senior Davis Hamilton who delivered a nasty juke to find the endzone and give the Cardinals a 7-0 lead.
A possession later, Kaminski navigated a dirty pocket and lobbed up a perfect pass to sophomore Connor Stauff in the endzone. Stauff had reached the endzone the previous possession on a jet touch pass, but it was called back due to holding. It was only right that Stauff get the score this time around as Sun Prairie's lead grew to 14-0.
The running game made an appearance as the 2-headed duo of juniors Cortez LeGrant Jr. and Kolton Walters did the work for the next score. LeGrant Jr. broke a few nice runs off to get the Cardinals down to the 1-yard line while Walters bullied his way in for the score. As the first quarter came to an end, the Cardinals held a comfortable 21-0 lead.
Kaminski kept the fireworks going in the second quarter. He fired a strike over the middle to junior John Hamilton for another score just two minutes into the quarter. The 28-0 lead would continue its speedy growth as senior linebacker Trentin Wagner blocked the ensuing La Follette punt, giving his Cardinals fantastic field position. LeGrant Jr. took the first carry of the possession into the endzone, boosting the lead to 35-0.
As a final curtain call, junior John Vandewalle embarrassed his defender and streaked upfield wide open, just as he had done a week before. Kaminski lobbed up the easy score, giving the Cardinals a 42-0 lead. Head coach Brian Kaminski had seen enough and pulled his starters, both on offense and defense.
In less than a half of action, Kaminski completed 10 of 12 passes for 153 yards and four touchdowns. Walters led the team in rushing yards with his six carries for 52 and Vandewalle led the team in receiving yards with 57.
While the starters were done, impressive play was far from over. Senior Jackson Koppen took a touch pass from sophomore quarterback Drew Kavanaugh and scored with just under three minutes left in the first half.
La Follette managed to get on the board when senior receiver K'Shawn Gibbs went up and won a 50/50 ball in the endzone as the clock hit zero, narrowly avoiding a scoreless first half. Still, Sun Prairie led 49-6 as the halftime buzzer sounded.
Sophomore Sam Ostrenga started the second half in dramatic fashion, taking the opening kickoff back for a score as Sun Prairie's lead grew to 56-6. From there, players and fans alike were just waiting for the clock to run out. La Follette tacked on two more scores against the 2nd and 3rd string Sun Prairie defense, bringing the final score to 56-19.
Next up, the Cardinals will host Beloit Memorial. The Purple Knights are 1-2 on the season, their sole win coming against Racine Case in week one, 14-13. Beloit Memorial kicked off Big 8 conference play with a 0-55 loss to Middleton on Friday.